The Z Word

Laurens County 1: County to examine zoning.

Letting people in districts

vote pro or con on their

own land-use planning

Laurens County Council member Garrett McDaniel won 6-1 council approval last Tuesday for a resolution endorsing the idea of letting people in voting precincts or fire-service districts vote to enact zoning.

“By the time the newspapers get through with it,” Vice-chairman Joe Wood said, “it will be zoning all over Laurens County and these chambers will be packed. Mark my word.”

McDaniel didn’t respond, but he doesn’t appear too worried about a public “outcry”. This is an exploratory move, and the council has received complaints from the other side - claims that lack of land-use planning and enforcement are killing development. A 300-house subdivision is planned for Laurens County south of Fountain Inn, and the council has been told that tax-paying development such as this is threatened by renegade race tracks and rural residents who like to blow up stuff.

Zoning was rejected once before, as being out of character with Laurens County’s rural nature. Councilman McDaniel’s father, the late Ed McDaniel, was a county council member then.

County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said the council is within its power to authorize “spot zoning”. It likely would be most popular in the fast-growing Fountain Inn - Gray Court area. Industrial growth is spilling over there, east from Simpsonville, and residential growth is spilling over south from Woodruff.

Wood voted against the motion to look into allowing residents of defined political subdivisions to vote on zoning. Voting “yes” were McDaniel, Chairman Dr. David Pitts, council members Jeff Carroll, Diane Anderson, Kemp Younts and Brown Patterson. McDaniel said it should be part of “a new vision” for Laurens County.

“With growth, we get complaints of noise and smells; this is a simple solution,” McDaniel said, “to protect home and business owners. There will be no countywide zoning. The administration is authorized to work with the planning commission to work on zoning within Laurens County.”

“I am strongly against countywide zoning,” Patterson said.

“I’m not familiar with it - I think we can feel it out,” Younts said.

“We have had land-use issues; we need options,” Carroll said.

“Who’s going to pay for it?” Wood said. “This is bigger government.”

The council approved the motion at its Jan. 14 meeting; Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month. The next regular meeting will be Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m. in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse. There is a sign-in sheet for those who want to address the council on any subject, and there is a set of rules for speakers.

In other business, council heard an initial report about The Capital Initiative Commission from its chairman, Walter Hughes Jr., of Clinton. The commission’s latest meeting was Jan. 21; it meets at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. Hughes said the deadline for projects to be submitted will be April 20, 2020.

If the commission approves projects and writes a ballot question, Laurens County voters will consider this new 1-cent sales tax during the General Election, Nov. 3, 2020. The money, for the 8-year life of the tax, can be used only for buildings and capital expenses - no salaries.

Hughes said the commission’s second meeting would address the projects‘ submission process and presentations before the commission.

The City of Clinton is going to “pitch” a $4 million package of infrastructure improvements.

The Laurens County Library Board is likely to “pitch” a new library for Clinton. It also has a library plan for Gray Court-Owings.