You're invited to a garden party

PC students and Clinton Community Garden team up to sponsor April 3 ‘Garden Party’.

Presbyterian College students are teaming with the Clinton Community Garden to sponsor a springtime “Garden Party” from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at 118 South Bell Street.

Free food, music, children’s activities, cooking demonstrations, and health screenings are all part of the community event, which has been promoted and planned by students in Dr. Justin Brent’s health communications class this semester.

In addition to learning in the classroom how health care outcomes are affected by communication, Brent said he wanted students to learn from experience through a community service project.

Searching for ideas, he consulted English department colleague Dr. Kendra Hamilton, who suggested that students volunteer at the Clinton Community Garden. Working outdoors with their hands to produce healthy food for local people was a perfect opportunity for students, Brent said.

Each of the 14 students was required to put in 10 hours of service either in the garden or promoting it. The community garden party will be the flowering fruit of those endeavors.

“They’ve been great,” he said. “They’re on a real high right now with all the ideas they’ve come up with and the amount of effort they’ve put into promoting the party – going into schools and churches.”

Students, too, are excited by what they’ve learned and how they’re putting lessons into action.

“I have learned that community is important, especially in small towns like Clinton,” said PC senior Kinsley Mabrey. “There are so many people out there who need our help, and the Clinton Community Garden can provide a kickstart of a healthy lifestyle for those who may not have the means to begin.”

In high school, Mabrey said her senior project was devoted to food insecurity in her hometown community. Taking part in the service project was not just a requirement to be met for class – but an event to enjoy.

“Promoting this event for those who may be in that food insecure bracket has been rewarding, and something I’m glad I have been able to be a part of,” she said.

Lili Jaraczewski, also a senior, said she welcomed feeling a renewed connection to the college’s motto, “While We Live, We Serve.”

“By spending time in service, I feel closer to the community surrounding PC and have come to recognize that it is very possible to make a change in the life of the community,” she said. “It helps me take a step back and recognize the value in serving others. Getting my hands dirty in the garden is also a lot of fun when classmates, teachers, and community members are all taking part.”

Jaraczewski said she also learned a lot in and out of class.

“In class, I learned the importance of teamwork and communication in starting and promoting an event like a healthcare promotion campaign,” she said. “I recognized that each person involved brings something different to the table, and how crucial it is to build upon everyone’s strengths. Outside of class, I realize that regular commitment to a goal, such as weekly hours at the garden, helps make achievement and success possible.”