YMCA Closure

BREAKING NEWS: THE CLINTON Y SHUTS DOWN TOMORROW (MARCH 20).

MEMO TO YMCA Members and Community Participants

RE: Clinton Family YMCA is Suspending Operations

Realizing we serve a large and diverse membership we are growing highly concerned that continued operations at this time is putting too many in our community at risk. The Clinton Family YMCA is following the current recommendations of the CDC to limit social gatherings to less than 50, the President’s recommendation to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer and Y-USA to suspend operations in all program areas, including our After School Child Care Program, effective March 20th and will re-evaluate April 1st. The YMCA desires to do our best to support our local healthcare to help flatten the curve of exposure of COVID-19. We have been diligent in our communication with other YMCA’s across the state as well as nation, and are following the examples of our schools, and the advice of health and public officials to ensure we’re planning the appropriate course of action.

We understand these are very uncertain times. The YMCA staff are standing by to see how we can be most helpful and supportive to our community during this time of uncertainty. Just as we have been here to serve our community during other times of crisis, the YMCA and its staff will be here to serve in whatever capacity we are needed. Your YMCA remains a community benefit non-profit and we need you to stand strong with us to be part of the solution for us all. When this unexpected wave of challenging circumstances passes by, we hope you will still be with us to respond to our community in ways only the YMCA family can accomplish.

“Your YMCA has always and will continue to adapt to and serve our community needs to the best of our ability. We know that in uncertain times like these, we must find ways to come together and encourage one another.”

-- Gene Simmons, Clinton Family YMCA CEO