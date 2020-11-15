LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said five people died in a collision early Sunday morning in Laurens County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 2:16 a.m. on I-385 near mile marker 13.
Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Kia was traveling north in the southbound lane when it struck a 2020 Hyundai head on. The driver and passenger of the Kia both died on scene along with two passengers of the Hyundai.
Troopers said a third passenger of Hyundai was transported to the hospital where they later died.
The coroner's office has not released the identities yet.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this incident.
Authorities have identified the victims of a head-on crash early Sunday on I-385 in Laurens County. One of the vehicles was going the wrong way on the interstate, a report said.
Killed in the two-vehicle collision were:
Desmond Tareeq Ervin, age 28, of Laurens,
Brandon Lamar Westfield, age 30, of Laurens,
Carlos Jamarl Braddy, age 38, of Greensboro, NC
Abdul Jafar Aaron, age 28, of Woodruff, and
Ahmad Rashad Williams, age 33, of Laurens.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said all families have been notified. The Nov. 15 wreck happened about 2:12 a.m. on I-385, mile marker 13.
A Highway Patrol report said a 2020 Hyundai with three people was traveling north on the interstate and a 2014 Kia with two people was traveling north but in the southbound lane. All five people had to be mechanically extracted from the wrecked vehicles. One person from the Hyundai died at a hospital; the others died at the scene.
Person dies as vehicle is disabled
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle accident Thursday night that left one person dead at the scene near Gray Court.
The deceased person was identified as Johnnie Calvin Evans, 43, of Greenville, who died of blunt force trauma. The wreck happened about 10:15 p.m. on Hwy 14, as a 2006 Chevrolet SUV was involved in an earlier collision and was disabled in the roadway. A second vehicle, a 2009 Dodge traveling east, struck the disabled vehicle as the driver was exiting the vehicle. The SUV driver was transported to an Upstate hospital.
The SC Highway Patrol and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office conducted an investigation.