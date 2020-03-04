Calling all Families to ‘Write to Unite’.

Young Writers have launched Write to Unite, a creative writing campaign to help raise the nation’s spirits.

Life as we know it has been turned upside-down, and to help take our minds away from being stuck inside, children and adults of all ages are invited to help spread positivity by writing a poem, a story, or giving a thoughtful message to love ones or keyworkers.

First established in 1991, Young Writers works with schools and parents, encouraging young people to engage in creative writing.

Morgan Walton, Director, says, “This is an extremely difficult time for everyone across the country. Writing can be a great way to express how you feel, and for children and adults alike it’s important to come together to express a positive message”.

Write to Unite is free to take part in, and the aim of the campaign is to bring people together regardless of background or age. This is the public’s chance to celebrate community spirit and appreciate the elderly, the vulnerable or those who are working behind the scenes every day to keep our world moving during this challenging period.

To take part in Write to Unite, all you have to do is get writing! Poems, stories, letters – are all welcome. Visit www.writetounite.co.uk for a selection of free resources and templates to inspire creativity. View the trailer at: https://youtu.be/m_lenUHvJC4.

Participants are encouraged to share this great opportunity with friends and family on social media. Use the #writetounite hashtag, and nominate three friends to get involved.

This is a perfect time to get the whole family creating positive memories. Let’s work together to spread some joy and happiness.

Let’s rite to unite!

For further information please email: info@writetounite.co.uk

or visit www.writetounite.co.uk. Images and resources can be downloaded from Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/27ixpng4y4yogcf/AABDLE56K9Ee7ZutkLulbXd0a?dl=0