Wrestling Back to Templeton

The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team returns home to begin a three-match homestand on Tuesday as they welcome in The Citadel for a dual set to begin at 5:30 pm.

The match will be shown on ESPN+.

MATCHDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Presbyterian (1-6, 0-3 SoCon) vs The Citadel (3-3, 1-2 SoCon)

TIME: Tuesday February 4, 5:30 pm

LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

LIVE VIDEO: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: Track Wrestling

About the Meet

The Blue Hose return to the mat for the first time since January 25th when they dropped a pair of matches against Oregon State and Campbell.

It's the second time PC and The Citadel have met this season as the Bulldogs earned a 37-8 victory on December 20th in Charleston.

The Citadel enters with a 3-3 dual record coming off of a 31-14 victory last Thursday against Gardner-Webb.

Dazjon Casto and Michael McAleavey lead the team with 16 wins apiece on the season. Jake Dado and Selwyn Porter each sit with 14 victories apiece.

Last Time Out

The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team was defeated on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action by the score of 40-6 against Oregon State before dropping a 55-0 decision against host Campbell in SoCon action at Pope Convocation Center in Buies Creek, N.C..

Zachary Phillips earned a 4:32 pin fall victory against Oregon State in the 157-pound matchup.

Projected Dual Lineup

The lineups for both teams on Tuesday are expected to be as follows:

Up Next

• Presbyterian hosts Gardner-Webb on February 9 at 3 pm in the second of a three match homestand.