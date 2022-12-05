Clinton City Council will conduct 2 meetings May 16 - one on the budget.

MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL

CITY OF CLINTON

Mayor – Bob McLean

Danny Cook – Ward 1

Shirley Jenkins – Ward 2

Robbie Neal – Ward 3

Gary Kuykendall – Ward 4

Mayor Pro Tem-Ronnie Roth- Ward 5

Megan Walsh – Ward 6

City Manager- Tom Brooks

Agenda

Council Work Session

May 16, 2022 6:00 PM

P.S. Bailey City Council Chambers

M. S. Bailey Municipal Center

211. N. Broad Street

MEETING TO BE HELD ELECTRONICALLY

MAY BE VIEWED ON CITY OF CLINTON’S FACEBOOK

@CITYOFCLINTONSC

https://www.facebook.com/cityofclintonsc .

1 Meeting called to order by Mayor McLean

2. Invocation – Councilmember Walsh

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

1. Personnel matters regarding the Court System.

5. CITY COUNCIL to approve A RESOLUTION PROVIDING FOR ADJUSTMENT OF THE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX (LOST) PROPERTY TAX PROGRAM.

6. CITY COUNCIL to consider TOM BROOKS AS DIRECTOR ON THE PMPA BOARD.

CITY COUNCIL to approve A RESOLUTION FOR EXTENSION OF ELECTRICAL SERVICE FOR NEW RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENTS.

CITY COUNCIL to approve A RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE LAURENS COUNTY MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN.

(The following statement is provided in compliance with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act: Subsequent to Executive Session, City Council may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.)

9. REPORTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS:

City Manager Report and Recommendations Standing Committees of City Council - Reports and Recommendations City Attorney’s Reports and Recommendations Council Members Reports and Recommendations Mayor’s Reports and Recommendation Adjournment

THE AGENDA IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING. A FINAL AGENDA WILL BE AVAILABLE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING DATE.

Agenda

Budget Workshop

May 16, 2022 Immediately Following Council Work Session

1. BUDGET WORKSHOP

(The following statement is provided in compliance with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act: Subsequent to Executive Session, City Council may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.)

THE AGENDA IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING. A FINAL AGENDA WILL BE AVAILABLE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING DATE.