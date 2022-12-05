Work Session
Clinton City Council will conduct 2 meetings May 16 - one on the budget.
MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CLINTON
Mayor – Bob McLean
Danny Cook – Ward 1
Shirley Jenkins – Ward 2
Robbie Neal – Ward 3
Gary Kuykendall – Ward 4
Mayor Pro Tem-Ronnie Roth- Ward 5
Megan Walsh – Ward 6
City Manager- Tom Brooks
Agenda
Council Work Session
May 16, 2022 6:00 PM
P.S. Bailey City Council Chambers
M. S. Bailey Municipal Center
- 211. N. Broad Street
MEETING TO BE HELD ELECTRONICALLY
MAY BE VIEWED ON CITY OF CLINTON’S FACEBOOK
@CITYOFCLINTONSC
https://www.facebook.com/cityofclintonsc .
1 Meeting called to order by Mayor McLean
2. Invocation – Councilmember Walsh
3. Pledge of Allegiance
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
1. Personnel matters regarding the Court System.
5. CITY COUNCIL to approve A RESOLUTION PROVIDING FOR ADJUSTMENT OF THE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX (LOST) PROPERTY TAX PROGRAM.
6. CITY COUNCIL to consider TOM BROOKS AS DIRECTOR ON THE PMPA BOARD.
- CITY COUNCIL to approve A RESOLUTION FOR EXTENSION OF ELECTRICAL SERVICE FOR NEW RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENTS.
- CITY COUNCIL to approve A RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE LAURENS COUNTY MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN.
(The following statement is provided in compliance with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act: Subsequent to Executive Session, City Council may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.)
9. REPORTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS:
- City Manager Report and Recommendations
- Standing Committees of City Council - Reports and Recommendations
- City Attorney’s Reports and Recommendations
- Council Members Reports and Recommendations
- Mayor’s Reports and Recommendation
- Adjournment
THE AGENDA IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING. A FINAL AGENDA WILL BE AVAILABLE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING DATE.
MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CLINTON
Mayor – Bob McLean
Danny Cook – Ward 1
Shirley Jenkins – Ward 2
Robbie Neal – Ward 3
Gary Kuykendall – Ward 4
Mayor Pro Tem-Ronnie Roth- Ward 5
Megan Walsh – Ward 6
City Manager- Tom Brooks
Agenda
Budget Workshop
May 16, 2022 Immediately Following Council Work Session
P.S. Bailey City Council Chambers
M. S. Bailey Municipal Center
- 211. N. Broad Street
MEETING TO BE HELD ELECTRONICALLY
MAY BE VIEWED ON CITY OF CLINTON’S FACEBOOK
@CITYOFCLINTONSC
https://www.facebook.com/cityofclintonsc .
1. BUDGET WORKSHOP
(The following statement is provided in compliance with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act: Subsequent to Executive Session, City Council may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.)
THE AGENDA IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING. A FINAL AGENDA WILL BE AVAILABLE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING DATE.