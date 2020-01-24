Women's Wrestling's Historic Season

FINAL HOME MATCH - doubleheader with women’s basketball.

The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team returns home for its final home dual of the regular season on Saturday night as the Blue Hose welcome in Emmanuel College to the Templeton Center for a 6:30 pm dual. The dual will be broadcast on ESPN+.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Emmanuel College (6-3) vs Presbyterian (5-5)

DATE: Saturday January 25, 6:30 pm

LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

WATCH: ESPN+

About the Meet

The Blue Hose will face off with Emmanuel College with the dual beginning at 6:30 pm.

The dual will be preceded by the Presbyterian College women's basketball team's 2 pm matchup against USC Upstate on Saturday.

Emmanuel College sits at 6-3 following a 38-8 victory over Limestone on Wednesday night.

Last Time Out

Jaslynn Gallegos earned an individual title at the 116-pound weight class to lead the Presbyterian College women's wrestling team at the Tornado Open on Sunday afternoon in Bristol, Tenn. Cassandra Lopez and Morgan Norris both earned third place finishes in their respective weight classes and Adelyhda Perez picked up a fourth place finish.

Gallegos earned the title with a perfect 3-0 mark, while Morris picked up a third place finish with three wins and Lopez had two wins en route to a third place finish.

Wrestlers Competing in The Dual

The Blue Hose expected to compete against Emmanuel College on Saturday is as follows:

109- Cassandra Lopez

116- Jaslynn Gallegos

130- Isabella Badon, Lillian Humphries

136- Hannah McElroy, Adelyhda Perez

143- Morgan Norris

170- Madajah Trapier , Airam Trevino

Up Next

• The Blue Hose are next on the mat on February 1st in a tri-dual against Limestone and Brewton Parker hosted by Limestone. The tri-dual is set to begin at 1 pm.