Women's wrestling national titles
- TWO BLUE HOSE ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS.
-
-
Marietta, Ga. – Jaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris both earned national championships to lead the Blue Hose to a fourth place team finish at the WCWA Nationals on Saturday in Marietta, Ga… Gallegos and Norris now advance to the US Olympic Team trials in April.
NOTABLES
- Jaslynn Gallegos began Saturday with a 0:59 pinfall victory in her semifinal of the 116 bracket to advance to the finals.
- In the finals, Gallegos earned a 10-0 technical fall to secure the championship in the 116 pound bracket.
- In the 143-pound bracket, Morgan Norris, in her semifinal, picked up a 10-0 technical fall victory to advance to the title dual.
- In the championship match, Norris earned a 2-1 decision to join Gallegos as a national champion.
- Gallegos and Norris advance to the US Olympic Team trials starting on April 4 hosted by Penn State.
- In the 109-pound weight class, Cassandra Lopez opened with a 1:12 pinfall before suffering a defeat via pinfall at 1:40. Lopez earned the 7-4 decision to finish fifth in the 109 pound weight class.
- Isabella Badon fell in her first match on Saturday via pinfall. However she battled back in the 7th place match to earn the victory with a 4-0 decision to place seventh on Saturday afternoon.
- After a tight decision in her opening match on Saturday, Adelyhda Perez battled back and earned a 3:39 pinfall to finish seventh in the 136-pound bracket.
- Presbyterian is one of two teams in this tournament to earn multiple individual championships joining Campbellsville as the only other team.
- All five Blue Hose who competed on Saturday also earned all-american status.
RESULTS
109 – Cassandra Lopez (2-1)5th Place
Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Aylen Vivar (Texas Wesleyan) Fall 1:12
Jessica DeHart (Eastern Oregon) def. Cassandra Lopez (PC) Fall 1:40
Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Samantha Weeks (Jamestown) Dec. 7-4
116 – Jaslynn Gallegos (2-0) National Champion
Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) def. Charlotte Fowler (Campbellsville) Fall 0:59
Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) def. Katlyn Pizzo (Campbellsville) TF 10-0
123 – Isabella Badon (1-1) 7th Place
Kassidy Block (Adrian) def. Isabella Badon (PC) Fall 3:50
Isabella Badon (PC) def. Kamille Beagel (Schreiner) VPO 4-0
136 – Adelyhda Perez (1-1) 7th Place
Eunique Davis (Tiffin) def. Adelyhda Perez (PC) Dec. 2-2
Adelyhda Perez (PC) def. Desiree Estrada (Jamestown) Fall 3:39
143 – Morgan Norris (2-0) National Champion
Morgan Norris (PC) def. Sydney Freund (Oklahoma City) TF 10-0
Morgan Norris (PC) def. Gabrielle Garcia (Campbellsville) Dec. 2-1
Up Next
• The Blue Hose are next on the mats on Saturday February 22nd for the Emmanuel College Open beginning at 9 am.
