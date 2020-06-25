Woman fires shots at deputies

BREAKING NEWS: Authorities have identified Melissa Miller as a suspect in a firing a gun at deputies incident - Caught at 8:15 pm Thursday.

A Laurens County Facebook post says there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the Hwy 101 S, Hellams Rd. area of Gray Court. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call 911.

The Facebook post says: Update: 1:15 pm - this search began after deputies were attempting a traffic stop. The subject fled on foot with deputies pursuing her at which point she fired shots over her shoulder. No deputies were shot. The firearm was discarded and recovered. We are still actively searching the area for the subject. This a ongoing scene. The subject has been identified as Melissa Miller. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the Highway 101 South, Hellams Road area in Gray Court. A perimeter has been set up. White female, short brown hair, approximately 4' 11'. 111 lbs, wearing a gray tank top, blue jean shorts, and no shoes is currently being sought. Do not approach this subject. If you see anything suspicious in this area, call 911.