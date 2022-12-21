A wintry mix possible

GETTING THE ROADS PREPARED & LAURENS ELECTRIC PREPARATIONS.

SCDOT Prepared for Possible Winter Weather

December 21, 2022 – With forecasts calling for possible winter weather and an expected increase in road travel during the upcoming holiday weekend, South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) employees are working to ensure motorists are as safe as possible when driving on our state’s roads and bridges.

SCDOT workers are out today pretreating roads and bridges to prevent the possible buildup of ice or snow. SCDOT is continually monitoring weather conditions, and workers in each county of South Carolina are prepared to follow a designated plan in case of winter weather.

Motorists are urged to use caution while driving, especially during increased holiday traffic. Motorists should avoid travel during winter weather events. Snow and ice can be hazardous. If travel is essential, motorists should use extreme caution, reduce speeds and stay clear of road crews performing clearing and de-icing operations.

In case of emergency, motorists should call *47 for SCDOT State Highway Emergency Program (SHEP) assistance.

In the event of winter weather, refer to www.scdot.org, Facebook.com/SCDOT or @SCDOTPress on Twitter for the latest information.

Laurens Electric Cooperative prepared for wind and winter weather

Preparation and plan of action already in place

Forecasters expect gusty winds and freezing temperatures to move into our service area on Friday. High winds can cause power outages, which can be particularly distressing combined with low temperatures and in the lead up the Christmas holiday.

The co-op has prepared for the possibility of worsening weather conditions with extra supplies and crews on stand-by, and has emergency call-center capabilities. In cases of major outages, Laurens Electric can call on other co-ops throughout the state to send emergency crews to help in restoration.

Staff and line crews will be on-hand and on-call 24 hours a day, even during the holiday, working to restore any outages.

To report a power outage or damaged equipment, members should call 1-866-9RESTORE.

Laurens Electric would like to remind the public in the event of downed power lines to stay away and call emergency officials as well as the cooperative at 1-800-942-3141.

Before the weather event, members should ensure their phone numbers are updated, since this is how our system recognizes their location during an outage. Call 1-800-942-3141 to update an account.

If you or a family member requires life support equipment such as a respirator, make sure Laurens Electric Cooperative knows about these needs and have a backup source of power ready if the primary source of power does go out.

Keep your backup generator in good condition and test it periodically. If your power goes out, disconnect appliances and turn off lights. When power is restored, multiple appliances coming on at once could cause a power surge that could damage your equipment.

Visit our outage center (https://www.laurenselectric.com/outage-center) for real-time outage information, report an outage, learn how we prepare for storms, and see a video and infographic explaining how we restore power.

How we restore service after major outages

The goal is to get the power back on ASAP for the greatest number of members.

Widespread damage from a severe storm may make it impossible to accurately predict when power will be restored - especially in the early phases of an outage, while the extent of damage is being assessed.

What crews encounter when they arrive at the actual restoration sites is always different. For example, a distribution line serving a local area may have multiple damage locations, all of which must be found and repaired.

On-going and dangerous weather conditions, uneven or difficult terrain, the need for various repair supplies, and a number of other factors make it difficult to predict power restoration times. And requiring minute-by-minute updates and estimates would divert crews in the field from their primary focus – restoring power to members.

The main goal is to safely restore power to the greatest number of customers in the shortest time possible.

Keep in mind that if there is damage to power plants, switchyards or transmission lines, those facilities must be repaired by our power supplier before we can restore your service. Transmission lines seldom fail, but they can be damaged by ice storms, tornadoes and hurricanes. Tens of thousands of people could be served by a single high-voltage transmission line.

When those facilities are working, any problems in the co-op’s electric distribution system can be corrected. Three primary areas of our system must be addressed.

1 -- Substations are repaired first. Distribution substations each serve thousands of members. When a major outage occurs, the local distribution substations are checked first. If the problem can be corrected at the substation level, power may be restored to a large number of people.

2 -- Distribution lines are repaired. Main distribution supply lines are checked next, if the problem cannot be isolated at the substation. These supply lines carry electricity away from the substation to a group of members, such as a subdivision. When power is restored at this stage, all members served by this supply line could see the lights come on, as long as there is no problem farther down the line.

3 -- Individual services are restored. The final supply lines, called service lines, carry power from the transformer on utility poles or underground transformers outside houses or other buildings. Line crews fix the remaining outages based on restoring service to the greatest number of members.

Sometimes, damage will occur on the service line between your house and the transformer on the nearby pole. This may explain why you have no power when your neighbor does. The co-op needs to know you have an outage here, so a service crew can repair it.

If there is damage to the equipment where the service drop enters your home, you may need to get an electrician to repair it before the co-op can safely restore your service. The weatherhead, where service lines enter the conduit leading to your home’s electric meter, is the responsibility of the homeowner. So are the conduit and the meter base. The co-op can replace or repair damaged meters or service lines, but if you see damage to your home’s weatherhead, conduit or meter base, contact an electrician immediately to get repairs started.

