The Winery

E. & J. Gallo Winery establishing a new East Coast facility in Chester County (east of Clinton).

$423 million investment will create 496 new jobs over the next eight years

CHESTER -- Governor Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Commerce has announced that E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo), a global wine and spirits company, will build a new state-of-the-art production facility and distribution center in Chester County to support future business growth and its long-term innovation plans.

The $423 million investment will create 496 new jobs over the next eight years -- Chester County is northeast of Clinton on Hwy 72.

“Gallo’s investment will transform Chester County and contribute greatly to South Carolina’s economic prosperity. Creating a business environment in which world-class brands can grow and thrive is critical to South Carolina’s long-term economic success, especially in our rural communities,” McMaster said.

“We are glad for their partnership and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

Providing bottling and canning capacity as well as warehousing and distribution for the company’s growing portfolio of wine and spirit brands, the new South Carolina facility will allow Gallo to better meet customer demand on the East Coast, while reducing its overall carbon footprint. Given Chester County’s proximity to the Port of Charleston, this new location will also serve as a hub for Gallo’s import and export business.

“We could not be more appreciative of the collaboration and support shown by the state of South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and those in Chester County along with all of the public and private entities who have embraced this project throughout the planning process and have welcomed us to the community,” said Gallo CEO, Ernest J. Gallo.

Construction on the new facility is set to begin almost immediately, with the first phase of the project on track to be completed in October of 2022. Gallo is working closely with readySC to prepare for hiring and various workforce training needs.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $16 million Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was also awarded to Chester County to assist with costs of the project. Last month, the S.C. Department of Commerce went before the Joint Bond Review Committee and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority and received authorization for $8 million in bonds to offset costs of off-site mitigation under the Economic Development Bond Act.

“Cheers to E. & J. Gallo Winery on today’s big announcement that the company is establishing operations in South Carolina. We often say economic development is a team sport in S.C., and this project demonstrates the true collaboration on the local and state levels and beyond. Gallo’s $423 million investment and the 496 new jobs in Chester County will transform the region. We take pride in our state’s business-friendly environment, and we welcome Gallo to our roster of world-class companies within our borders,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

“We are delighted that E. & J. Gallo selected Chester County as the home for their new East Coast operation. This is a project of regional significance, and Gallo selected us after an extensive search by J.M. Mullis Inc. They determined that our strong manufacturing base and proximity to talent were the key determining factors. Chester County is in a great strategic location along the I-77 corridor between two metros: Charlotte and Columbia. We are honored to have this company locate in Chester County,” said Chester County Council Chair Dr. Wylie Frederick.

“E. & J. Gallo Winery is a first-rate, world-class, family-owned company. The city of Lancaster is thrilled to partner with E. & J. Gallo Winery and our across-the-river neighbors to bring good jobs, fine wines and spirits and economic vitality to our region,” said City of Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny.

“The town of Fort Lawn is very excited that E. & J. Gallo Winery has chosen our area for this expansion of their operations. We are looking forward to working with them as they continue to grow and develop this distribution network. Gallo’s rich family history and sense of community are just what we need here in Fort Lawn and Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery has shown that they are a great neighbor and supporter of their community, and they are making a substantial investment and commitment that will benefit Fort Lawn and the surrounding region. We are confident this will help attract other companies to join in what is sure to be great things for the Fort Lawn community,” said Town of Fort Lawn Mayor Carlton Martin.

“South Carolina Ports is thrilled to be an integral part of E. & J. Gallo Winery’s global supply chain. This family-owned, California-based company has seen sustainable growth with both wine and spirits. Gallo’s $423 million investment to open a wine bottling and distribution plant in Chester County relies on the ability to import through the Port of Charleston. SC Ports’ efficient operations and reliable service meet the needs of this global wine industry leader,” said SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome.

“The proposition of the I-77 region as an ideal location for corporate investment is truly validated when E. & J. Gallo, the nation’s largest winemaker, selects it for their East Coast operations hub. Distribution will be a priority component of this expansion and fortunately the I-77 region is within a single day’s truck drive of 42% of the U.S. market, including five of the 10 fastest-growing U.S. metro areas. This location, coupled with the region’s tremendous transportation infrastructure and South Carolina’s pro-business climate, creates a truly compelling opportunity for a company’s sustainable growth,” said I-77 Alliance Interim President and CEO Christopher Finn.

“The Lancaster & Chester Railroad (L&C) is thrilled to partner with E. & J. Gallo Winery, supporting the continued growth of their impressive wine and spirits business. Knowing the selection criteria for this project required access to both Class I rail networks and excellent daily service, we were pleased to help them locate a great site. Celebrating its 125-year anniversary, L&C is honored that E. & J. Gallo Winery has chosen Chester County for this generational investment. As part of the Gulf & Ohio Railways family of short lines, L&C welcomes E. & J. Gallo Winery to one of the best economic development regions on the East Coast,” said Gulf & Ohio Railways Chief Business Development Officer Matt Gedney.

“Duke Energy is happy to have played a pivotal role in helping E. & J. Gallo Winery understand everything Chester County and South Carolina have to offer. For more than a century, Duke Energy has powered the state and its economy through significant business recruitment and retention efforts, and we look forward to serving our new neighbors in Fort Lawn for many years to come,” said Duke Energy South Carolina President Mike Callahan.