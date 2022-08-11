Who's YOUR Favorite?

PHOTOS: Fans sell out the big event.

BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER - The Fan Challenge Oyster Roast is the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce’s biggest fundraiser of the year and the fans make it better than ever with a Thursday night sell-out at the Chamber office in the Professional Park between Laurens and Clinton. The worldwide Large Time Network brings visitors in from Atlanta, and WYFF tells everyone the early news/weather with a live remote from the event. Clemson, Carolina and Presbyterian fans have a chance to dance with their mascots, but lots of other college and university teams are represented as well. This the 14th Annual all you care to eat and drink event with steamed oysters, Lowcountry boil, chicken gumbo, bonfire, college football celebs, and silent and live auctions. - Photos by Vic MacDonald