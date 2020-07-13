Whitten Center Statement

As South Carolina nears 1,000 deaths with COVID-19, the administrator of a hot spot - Whitten Center Village in Clinton - has issued a statement confirming 51 residents and 82 staff members have/have had the potentially deadly Coronavirus.

Randy Davis, facility administrator, wrote the letter July 7. He confirmed 2 deaths among residents, also called consumers - an additional death of a consumer has been reported since then, 1 staff member has died, according to social media posts and Davis' letter.

In Clinton, there are 290 COVID-19 cases, part of the 755 in Laurens County - Laurens has 232 COVID-19 cases, South Carolina has 56,485 COVID-19 cases - the state is part of a national hot spot coupled with NC, Georgia and Florida (Texas-Louisiana and California-Arizona are the others) - Charleston County has 7,552 COVID-19 cases.

In Laurens County 14 people have died with COVID-19 - at least 5 of those are in Clinton.

In South Carolina there have been 961 deaths - 1 was a child in Chester County.

The District 56 Board of Trustees will meet Monday to make decisions regarding the re-opening of public schools on Aug. 24 (schools have been closed since March 17).

The Davis letter from Whitten Center says at least 8 consumers have recovered from COVID-19. Two more staff members are hospitalized. A health checklist and protective wear are mandatory for the staff, the letter says - Davis encourages protective wear in the community, as well. The Clinton City Council has adopted a voluntary mask-wearing resolution for City residents - on Memorial Day weekend Clinton had 14 COVID-19 cases; on 4th of July weekend Clinton had 256 COVID-19 cases.

Laurens County Council will adopt a similar, voluntary mask-recommendation resolution at its meeting Tuesday night - 13 of SC's 15 largest cities have mandatory mask ordinances in an attempt to slow down the fast-moving Coronavirus.

The Davis letter says Bio-Pure has gone through each unit and day program to provide state of the art sanitation; also, ionization devices have been installed to the HVAC in units with the most medically fragile people. Whitten Center continues to buy PPE and will continue visitation restrictions, the letter says.

"We have been in contact with officials at DHEC and Prisma Health related to the measures we have taken to address COVID-19. We have had onsite visits from specialists in infection prevention, and have received positive feedback on the measures we have taken," Davis writes.

The letter has 38 comments on the Whitten Center Friends Facebook page - 1 commenter says her brother is in the hospital being made as comfortable as possible until he passes. WSPA-TV News is planning a special report on Whitten Center Tuesday evening (per Amy Wood, news anchor). NBC TV News recently aired a report from inside the hard-hit Lexington Medical Center response area, and The Washington Post published an opinion piece urging people not to travel to South Carolina.

The Coronavirus / COVID-19 spreads by people in close quarters coughing and breathing on each other.