When you first hear the pipes

At the 18:10 mark - Video from the live-streaming of today's (Oct. 22) Presidential Inauguration at Presbyterian College. President Dr. Matthew P. vandenBerg and his family are installed as PC's First Family - he is the college's 19th President, and when he took office on Feb. 1, 2021, he became one of the youngest college presidents in the United States. The College announces a $5 Million gift and unveils plans for off-campus sites for students in downtown Clinton and Laurens, South Carolina.