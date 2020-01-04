What to do: Unemployment, Slow Business, Retirement

Financial: News That You Can Use.

Tips For When You’re Newly Unemployed Or Business Is Slow

Over 3 million people in the U.S. have recently filed unemployment claims as a result of the severe economic impact of the coronavirus.

Some of those suddenly jobless have limited financial resources besides unemployment benefits. Others are fortunate to have emergency savings or investment vehicles they can draw from such as a 401(k). Then there are those who are still working, but feeling the effects of business slowing down.

“Overall, the pandemic has put many people in a weakened financial condition that they didn’t expect,” says Steve Kruman (www.brycewealth.com), a financial planner and investment advisor at Bryce Wealth Management. “And there are some lessons in there that could better protect them and their loved ones going forward.”

Kruman has tips to help people weather the financial storm and learn how to plan differently for the future:

Be careful with the 401(k). “When sources of funds are limited, people should withdraw only the amount they need from their 401(k),” Kruman says. “You want to look for other sources that would be accessible without taking on the major tax hit of raiding the 401(k). Home equity loans are great, and they are at rates much lower than the tax rates of the 401(k). Also, cash value life insurance policies are good sources to borrow from as well. For those who lost their job but have adequate reserves, it’s advisable to roll their 401(k) money over to an IRA at the earliest possible opportunity. Employer-sponsored plans have several drawbacks, including limited investment options. By rolling to an IRA, you can select from a much wider investment universe.”

Don’t panic in the stock market. ”Don’t sell now,” Kruman says. “People who are being induced into panic are selling, and somebody else is buying those shares for when prices recover. The stock market always has fluctuations. It comes down to risk tolerance. You have to be prepared for volatility and be diversified.”

Don’t rely on group life insurance anymore. Many people have the majority of their life insurance through their job. But when you lose the job, you lose the life insurance. “You have to replace it with new life insurance at an older age, which means a higher premium, and with possibly negative health changes, again upping the premium,” Kruman says. “It’s vital to have a well worked-out plan of personal life insurance, which means not tied to a job.”

Find an independent financial advisor. “An independent advisor doesn’t have a company telling them what to invest clients’ money in,” says Kruman. “A client’s best interest should always be the number one priority for an advisor, and it’s easier to maintain that focus by being independent of any parent company’s fee goals or investment selection limitations.”

Consider making a Roth conversion now. When you move money from a tax-deferred retirement account into a Roth account, the money is taxed at that time. “But by making that conversion, you are putting yourself in a position to get tax-free income for life if you comply with two requirements,” Kruman says. Those requirements: be at least age 59 ½ and don’t take any gains out of the Roth for five years. Most financial professionals expect taxes to go up sometime in the future. One reason is that the recent economic stimulus will need to be paid for at some point. Another reason is that the tax cuts passed in 2017 will expire at the end of 2025 for personal rates. “So paying the taxes now at a lower rate when you make the Roth conversion is the better bet for the long run,” he says.

“Now is a tough time for many,” Kruman says, “but it is time that can be used wisely to consider the things you can differently to protect yourself and your family financially from the next period of economic uncertainty.”

About Steve Kruman

Steve Kruman (www.brycewealth.com) is a financial planner, investment advisor and insurance agent at Bryce Wealth Management. He’s also a licensed attorney in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, focusing on estate planning. Kruman is a Life & Qualifying Member of the Million Dollar Round Table, the only industry organization for people who are ethical top performers.

How Small Changes Can Make A Big Impact On Your Retirement Planning

By Albert Lalonde

Statistics related to retirement can be downright discouraging.

About 45 percent of Americans say they worry every day or almost every day about saving enough money to retire, according to the Pew Research Center. Meanwhile, 28% of Americans in their 60s and 37 percent in their 50s have less than $50,000 in retirement savings, according to a TD Ameritrade survey.

It can all seem overwhelming, especially these days with the impact coronavirus has had on the economy and on many people’s retirement savings. But in the midst of the gloom there remains hope because there are always small changes you can make with your financial planning that will have a big impact down the line when it comes to retirement.

So, instead of throwing up your hands in despair, it’s important to stay positive and make continual financial improvements that will allow you to stay the course on your planning, and in the process ease any concerns and doubts you may harbor.

Let’s take a look at a few ways to do that:

Start growing your money – now. Lottery winners are the rare exception, but most everyone else needs to count on a slow and steady savings and investing plan to achieve their financial goals. The sooner you start contributing to a 401(k), an IRA, or other investments, the more time you will have to grow that money into a tidy retirement nest egg. Ideally, if your employer offers a 401(k) match, then you should contribute enough to earn the full amount of that match. But if you don’t feel you can afford to do that right now, make sure you at least contribute something. Every little bit will help, and each year you can re-evaluate whether you are able to increase the percentage of your contribution. Once again, it’s the little things now that can make a big difference later.

Preserve what you saved. Young people can take investment risks with a least a little impunity, knowing that if the market takes a tumble they have a few decades to recover. Those in or near retirement don’t have such luxuries. A big hit to your portfolio can be devastating in your later years, especially if you’re already starting to draw money from your savings to live on. Once again, a few minor adjustments are in order as you try to preserve what you have. Your financial professional should be able to help you here with asset-protection strategies and tax-efficient strategies.

Be prepared for long-term care expenses. You might not be giving a lot of serious thought to long-term care, but you should since 48 percent of Americans who reach age 65 will require long-term care at some point during the remainder of their lives, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The cost of that care can bring even the sturdiest of portfolios to the edge of ruin. For example, the average annual cost of a private room in a nursing home is $102,200, according to the Genworth Cost of Care Survey. The average for an assisted-living facility is $48,612. So, another small shift in thinking to include long-term care in your retirement planning could pay major dividends to the overall health of your retirement portfolio.

No matter what the market conditions are, or what season of life you are in, you want to make sure that any changes you make – small or large – advance you toward your goal of a happy and secure retirement.

About Albert Lalonde

Albert Lalonde, a financial planner and investment advisor representative, is the founder of Kaizen Financial Group (www.kaizenfinancialgroup.com). Lalonde, a fiduciary, was inspired to enter the financial industry after watching his parents navigate their own retirement with no one to properly advise them. He has passed the Series 65 securities exam and holds an insurance and health license. Lalonde graduated from Montana State University, from which he earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees.