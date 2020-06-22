What a 1-cent Increase in sales tax could purchase

If the sales tax - ordinance #879 - passes three Laurens County Council readings and a public referendum on Nov. 3 2020 projects within the City of Clinton will be in line to receive $11,584,443 in funding.

The Sales Tax Ordinance is up for the 1st of 3 readings this Tuesday evening before the Laurens County Council. Its 5:30 pm meeting will be live-streamed on the county website. Because of the Coronavirus, attendance inside the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens, is restricted to county personnel and invited guests. This is not a Public Hearing.

A 1-cent new, local option sales tax for Laurens County Capital Projects is expected to generate $35 Million over 8 years. Proponents say it’s a way to get visitors to help pay for needed buildings and equipment - rather than relying solely on property taxes.

These projects will be constructed IF the measure passes with a majority vote in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election (which also is a presidential and congressional election):

Laurens county parks and rec projects, projected cost: $1,727,500.

Clinton public library: $4,300,000.

Historic courthouse: $3,550,766.

Agricultural and business center: $7,983,008.

Fountain Inn infrastructure project: $912,000.

E-911 radio upgrades: $2,481,496.

Laurens County airport: $500,000.

Veterans monuments and memorial park: $414,200

at the Laurens Library.

Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission water tower: $1,994,755

Martha Dendy community center, Clinton: $756,000.

Laurens County ems-medic 1 renovations: $314,500.

Laurens County animal shelter: $280,000.

Laurens County trails association: $300,000, connect to the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Town of Gray Court park: $891,220.

City of Clinton infrastructure: $6,528,443.

Laurens County sheriff’s office evidence storage facility:

$1,964,250.

The projects will be constructed in this priority order, if all approvals are given. Laurens County will issue a Bond to obtain $35M, so the projects are not awaiting for Sales Tax Revenues to come in. A county council-appointed citizens’ committee came up with these projects, and the priority list. None of this tax revenue can be spent on salaries.