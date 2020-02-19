What’s happening at GE Clinton?

In 2017, GE Renewable Energy chose Clinton as home to a $29 million testing facility, at I-26 Commerce Park. In 2020, many locals still don’t know what is done at the facility.

Test Labs Manager Meredyth Crichton answered that question recently while addressing Clinton Rotary Club.

“We are a mechanical test lab – anything that is in a wind turbine that we want to test mechanically, we will bring it in here and test,” she said.

Crichton said Clinton tests a lot of pitch bearings.

“Pitch bearings are at the base of the blade and that turns the wind turbine on and off,” she said. “If you want to create electricity, you pitch the blade into the wind, it captures the wind and causes everything to rotate.”

Clinton, an extension of GE’s Greenville facility, has seven test units and also tests bolts, mechanical components, steel and rotation fatigue. Testing units are large and fill up the Clinton space.

“We are already in need of expanding,” said Crichton. “We’re hoping to expand in the next year or two.”

Clinton’s facility has 12 employees.

“We run our facility like a family,” said Crichton. “We will be adding a couple more (workers).”

Those employees love a challenge.

“We like to take on any challenge and figure out how we can solve anything we are experiencing in the field,” said Crichton. “We get questions from Brazil, Asia — all over the world. We help with problem solving.”

Work at the Clinton facility also helps in the servicing of wind turbines.

Safety is top priority for Clinton and the work done here promotes safety in the field.

GE Renewable Energy is proud to be a part of the Clinton community.

“We appreciate the support we get from the community and we get a lot of support from our political leaders. We rely on the community in many different ways and hope to give back to the community in many different ways.”

Work in Clinton will have an impact on the next generation of wind turbine technology.

“Everything we do is on a very large scale,” said Crichton. “We ask our communities to join us as we unleash limitless energy.”

Facts

• GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business with 40,000 employees.

• GE has the longest, most advanced wind turbine blade in the world.

• GE wind turbines provide more than 20 percent of global renewable energy.

• GE has 400 gigawatts of installed wind turbine worldwide – the largest renewable energy base of any company in the world with 42,000 wind turbines installed.

• Wind power: One gigawatt an hour is enough power to light up about 1 million American homes.

• GE also is active in hydro energy.