EMS Wellness will be a pilot for Spartanburg health agency.

Laurens County’s emergency medical personnel are going to be pilots.

Spartanburg Regional Corporate Health will design a workplace wellness program for the county’s emergency medical technicians and paramedics, and use the results as a pilot program to sell the curriculum in other workplaces. The program will cost Laurens County $10,000 (an already-budgeted expense).

Danielle Hickson with the health agency outlined the program to the Laurens County Council at its Oct. 22 meeting. County Administrator Jon Caime said it will take three to five years to realize employee wellness savings, but it will decrease the county’s long-term costs.

Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said he would like Laurens County to strike a deal with the Laurens and Clinton YMCAs for an overall county workforce wellness program. The bottom line for any business related to wellness of VOI (value on investment). Pitts said wellness savings could be “six figures”.

Hickson said Laurens County EMS will be involved in this program for 14 weeks. Personnel will have group meetings, timed for shift changes, and time one-on-one with a wellness coach. The program will emphasize weight loss, healthy eating and exercise. Biometric screening for each employee will be part of the overall wellness program.

Every other week, there will be a presentation. In the intervening weeks, there will be health coaching.

Caime said the Spartanburg agency was chosen because it has “the most robust program in the Upstate.”

In other business, council received a 3-month financial report from County Finance Director Lisa Kirk. All this information (check registers, credit card charges) is on the county’s website for public review.

Council agreed to submit for recommendation to the public works committee, the idea of designing and building a Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Center. It would replace the current headquarters and condemned old jail in downtown Laurens. Council Member Brown Patterson made the recommendation, which was approved by Chairman Pitts.

Council received a letter that a sewer project involving the county’s newest industrial site will go for bids. This is a pass-through grant project involving The Connexial Center, a project of Laurens Electric Cooperation, Laurens County Development Corporation and SC Department of Commerce.

Public Works Director Dale Satterfield offered to the council a 20-page plan and a 218-page construction document involving renovations to the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.

The county will spend $700,000 to, basically, “keep the water out” of the iconic building, Satterfield said. The roof, dome and gutters will be the focus of the initial renovation, council was told; money also will be spent on fire-suppression equipment.

The council took final action terminating the county’s investment agreement with EMITEC, an industry that has closed.

Council authorized a $250 expenditure from the promotions account to have a county presence at Laurens Rec’s Boo in the Park, which was Halloween evening. Council Member Jeff Carroll made the recommendation.

Council was informed of a Nov. 5 recognition program for Robin Morse, an assistant coroner and veteran who has served law enforcement in Laurens and Clinton over a 44-year career.

Council spent 27 minutes in closed session and took no action.

Its executive session meeting topics were: employment - human resources (department director Debi Parker is retiring), land acquisition, contract-legal involving the Ekom Volunteer Fire Dept., and appointments to the Capital Sales Tax Committee.