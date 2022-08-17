Welcome Back, Presbyterian College

Presbyterian College rolling out the red carpet for new students at Welcome Week.

Presbyterian College’s newest students are in for an exciting and engaging series of events as the campus opens its hearts and doors for Welcome Week 2022.

The Week’s events begin with First Day Ready check-ins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, in PC’s James H. Thomason Library.

In addition to several required orientation sessions throughout the Week, students can look forward to many enjoyable social events.

Fun highlights on Saturday include dessert with PC president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg at the President’s House on South Broad Street and “Movie Under the Stars” at 10 p.m. on the East Plaza.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 4-7 p.m., the Student Activities Board will host “Water Wars” on the East Plaza.

New students will demonstrate PC’s total commitment to service from 6-8 p.m. during the Welcome Week Service Event on Monday, Aug. 22. At 10 p.m. that evening, they are invited to “Bonfire and Bingo” at the Harper Center.

The college’s traditional Opening Convocation, where all new students, as well as all new faculty and staff, are required to sign the Roll of Honor and commit to adhering to and upholding PC’s honor code, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Belk Auditorium.

Also, on Tuesday, the college sponsors a golf tournament from 2-7 p.m., while the Multicultural Student Union supports a “meet and greet” reception from 6-8 p.m. in the MSU House.

The first day of classes begins on Wednesday, Aug. 24, but the busy Week of events continues. “Cookies with Campus Police” will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Springs Campus Center. A part-time job fair will be held simultaneously in the Springs Great Room. A Registered Student Organization Fair will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Springs, while a “Meet the Greeks” reception will be held at the same time outside Springs.

Two big parties are the highlight for Thursday and Friday nights – the PC Party on Musgrove Street from 5-9 p.m. on Aug. 25 and the ever-popular “Shuckin’ & Shaggin’ from 9 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 26, at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Welcome Week closes out on Saturday, Aug. 27, with Fan Day events at Bailey, “Late Night” from 9 p.m. to midnight in Springs, and “Girls Night In” from 9 p.m. to midnight in Chapman Conference Center.