Weekend meeting

MEETING on SATURDAY.

The District 56 Board of Trustees will amend the 2021-22 School Calendar during an unusual meeting this Saturday.

It will be at 5 pm in the District Office, 211 North Broad St., Suite B, Clinton. Discussion will be 2021-22 School Calendar & Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Clinton with PC Pharmacy School for Students.

Action Items will be an amended 2021-22 School Calendar and other items as necessary. These are some of the District's upcoming dates:

-- June 9, 6 pm, Athletic Banquet in the Clinton High Gym;

-- June 15, 6:30 pm, Board Ethics Training at the high school professional development room;

-- June 17, 8 pm, Senior Night at Wilder Stadium, and 9 pm, Fireworks;

-- June 18, 9 am, Graduation at Wilder Stadium; and

-- June 18, Half Day for Students;

-- June 21, 7:30 pm, Monthly Board Meeting, Clinton High Auditorium.