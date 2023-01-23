Home / Breaking News / Wednesday Evening Address

Wednesday Evening Address

Mon, 01/23/2023 - 12:21pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
SC ETV

WHAT IS THE STATE OF OUR STATE?

 

 

 

Governor’s 2023 State of the State address to broadcast and 

stream live on South Carolina ETV

COLUMBIA, SC– South Carolina’s 2023 Gubernatorial State of the State address, along with the Democratic message from Senator Ronnie Sabb and interviews with legislators, will broadcast live on ETV-HD on Wednesday, Jan. 25 beginning at 7 p.m. Governor Henry McMaster will discuss his priorities and goals for the 2023 legislative session before a joint session of the General Assembly in the South Carolina House Chambers in Columbia, SC.

 

Gavin Jackson, host of SCETV’s weekly public affairs show This Week in South Carolina and the weekly South Carolina Lede podcast, will host interviews with key legislators following the Democratic message.

 

Viewers can access the broadcast of the 2023 Gubernatorial State of the State address via livestream on the SCETV websiteby using a digital antenna; or through cable, satellite and streaming live TV providers. Further information about accessing SCETV’s network is available on the SCETV website

 

The speech, Democratic message and interviews with legislators will also broadcast live on SC Public Radio for listeners and stream live on the SCETV Facebook page and YouTubechannel. 

 

Visit the SCETV website to view previous Gubernatorial State of the State addresses.

 

Earlier this year, SCETV provided live coverage of the inauguration of Governor Henry McMaster. To learn more about South Carolina’s current and former governors and their inaugurations, including inauguration transcripts, view the interactive timeline on SCETV’s Governor Inauguration page.

 

Additional South Carolina political and public policy coverage can be viewed on SCETV and listened to on SC Public Radio. Live, real-time feeds of House and Senate sessions are available for viewing each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on ETV World and online via the SCETV Facebook page and YouTube channel. In addition, in-depth discussions about public policy topics around the state can be heard on the South Carolina Lede podcast and a weekly recap of the state’s top headlines airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on ETV-HD with This Week in South Carolina

HOW TO WATCH THE 2023 GUBERNATORIAL STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS

About South Carolina ETV and Public Radio

South Carolina ETV (SCETV) is the state's public educational broadcasting network. SCETV amplifies South Carolina voices, provides educational experiences and strengthens communities, while working toward creating a stronger, more connected and informed South Carolina. In addition to airing local programs, such as Carolina Classrooms, Making It Growand This Week in South Carolina, SCETV also presents multiple programs to regional and national audiences, including By The River, Expeditions, Reconnecting Roots, Reel South,Somewhere South, Yoga in Practice and Live from Charleston Music Hall. In addition, SC Public Radio produces Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA.

 

