Wednesday Evening Address

COLUMBIA, SC– South Carolina’s 2023 Gubernatorial State of the State address, along with the Democratic message from Senator Ronnie Sabb and interviews with legislators, will broadcast live on ETV-HD on Wednesday, Jan. 25 beginning at 7 p.m. Governor Henry McMaster will discuss his priorities and goals for the 2023 legislative session before a joint session of the General Assembly in the South Carolina House Chambers in Columbia, SC. Gavin Jackson, host of SCETV’s weekly public affairs show This Week in South Carolina and the weekly South Carolina Lede podcast, will host interviews with key legislators following the Democratic message. Viewers can access the broadcast of the 2023 Gubernatorial State of the State address via livestream on the SCETV website; by using a digital antenna; or through cable, satellite and streaming live TV providers. Further information about accessing SCETV’s network is available on the SCETV website. The speech, Democratic message and interviews with legislators will also broadcast live on SC Public Radio for listeners and stream live on the SCETV Facebook page and YouTubechannel. Visit the SCETV website to view previous Gubernatorial State of the State addresses. Earlier this year, SCETV provided live coverage of the inauguration of Governor Henry McMaster. To learn more about South Carolina’s current and former governors and their inaugurations, including inauguration transcripts, view the interactive timeline on SCETV’s Governor Inauguration page. Additional South Carolina political and public policy coverage can be viewed on SCETV and listened to on SC Public Radio. Live, real-time feeds of House and Senate sessions are available for viewing each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on ETV World and online via the SCETV Facebook page and YouTube channel. In addition, in-depth discussions about public policy topics around the state can be heard on the South Carolina Lede podcast and a weekly recap of the state’s top headlines airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on ETV-HD with This Week in South Carolina.