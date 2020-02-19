The Vision: Martha Dendy as cultural, educational hub.

The word is going out, from Clinton, South Carolina: We have a way YOU can make an investment in tomorrow’s leaders.

The Friends of Martha Dendy Committee and Board Members are starting to reach out to people with money to invest with the word that this former school, and potential new community center, could become one of Clinton’s finest assets. The Clinton City Council heard the message the first of this month; copies of the PowerPoint presented that night have been made and are in the process of distribution.

“The Martha Dendy Center represents a convergence of concerned citizens whose goal is to address the needs of at-risk youth and seniors, aiming, in particular, to keep youth out of harm’s way while simultaneously strengthening local communities through an integrated range of services, provided un an educational environment, and tailored to community needs, enhancing the overall quality of life for those individuals who will be served.” - Overview.

Purpose of this effort to restore and renew the former Martha Dendy School is to engage the neighborhood to become stakeholders, provide needed resources, foster a stabilizing effect on the community, reinforce community values, invest in infrastructure, and integrate into economic development.

The most pressing needs identified by those closest to this effort are: After-School Programs, Child Nutrition-Health/Wellness, Adult Education-GED Classes, College and Career Services, and Overcoming Barriers.

The PowerPoint stresses the need for GED classes, outlines the importance of a GED and shows some people of prominence who have earned their GEDs. College and Career Services, and a Voc Rehab-Partnership, also are stressed in the presentation.

Envisioned for this community center are recreation activities and events, basketball tournaments, arts and cultural events, community and social activities; challenges are fund-raising and operations (hours 3-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday).

In Conclusion: “This group of concerned citizens wants the opportunity to work in this community to: Revitalize this facility and neighborhoods, Restore a sense of civic pride and community spirit, and Remember those who worked tirelessly and on whose shoulders we stand by continuing a legacy of educational opportunities and excellence. and committing our hands and our hearts in service to others.”

The Board of Directors: Joe Mack Adams, Dr. Sanita L. Savage Cousar, Rev. LaShawn Goodwin, Donzell Mitchell, Rev. Kennth Murray, Henry Simmons, Andy B. Young and Rev. Carroll Wells Jr. Current Committee Members: Costell Little Jr., Rev. Anthony Sims, Ricky Johnson, Ernestine Simpson, Pamela Peake, Timothy Gary and Velma Mason Austin.

Original Committee Members: Costell Little Jr., Hattie S. Suber, Ethel Simpson Jones, and the late Mrs. Ella C. Savage.