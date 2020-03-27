Home / Breaking News / "We are taking this management action due to the negative impact that the COVID-19 public health crisis is having on our business operations"

"We are taking this management action due to the negative impact that the COVID-19 public health crisis is having on our business operations"

Fri, 03/27/2020 - 11:58pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
The Greenville News
"Once we come out of this — and we will — we can get back to business as usual. I hope you stay safe and healthy during these challenging times." - Mark O'Halla

PRISMA BEGINS FURLOUGHS -- 539 Cases & 13 Deaths.

 

Prisma Health CEO Mark O'Halla on Friday night announced that the hospital system is furloughing employees as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are taking this management action due to the negative impact that the COVID-19 public health crisis is having on our business operations," O'Halla said in the statement.

"The number of elective cases, which generate a major portion of our income, has decreased dramatically in the past two weeks," he said. "Additionally, we are incurring significant new costs associated with the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients who are seeking care from Prisma Health."

More: Prisma Health says it's now accepting donations of medical supplies during COVID-19 outbreak

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here