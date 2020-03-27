Home / Breaking News / "We are taking this management action due to the negative impact that the COVID-19 public health crisis is having on our business operations"
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 11:58pmVic MacDonald
The Greenville News
"Once we come out of this — and we will — we can get back to business as usual. I hope you stay safe and healthy during these challenging times." - Mark O'Halla
PRISMA BEGINS FURLOUGHS -- 539 Cases & 13 Deaths.
Prisma Health CEO Mark O'Halla on Friday night announced that the hospital system is furloughing employees as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are taking this management action due to the negative impact that the COVID-19 public health crisis is having on our business operations," O'Halla said in the statement.
"The number of elective cases, which generate a major portion of our income, has decreased dramatically in the past two weeks," he said. "Additionally, we are incurring significant new costs associated with the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients who are seeking care from Prisma Health."