Waterloo house is condemned

UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IS ALLEGED.

On 2/18/2020 at approximately 2:30 pm, deputies responded to Flymm Smith Road in Waterloo in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, the residence was

discovered to be in total disarray, both inside and outside. There were children living at the residence in cluttered, unsanitary, and unsafe conditions.

Due to the deplorable state of the home, 32 year old Ashley Redrick and 45 year old Richard Shiver (occupants of the home) were both arrested without incident and charged with three counts each of Unlawful Conduct Towards A Child. The dwelling was condemned by Laurens County Building and Codes and the children were removed from the home.

"I cannot understand why anyone would allow themselves to live this way, much less their children. Children need the security of a well maintained home and this case is an example of the exact opposite. I will always advocate for members of our community, but when it comes to children and senior citizens - I have zero tolerance and even less patience for the mistreatment or neglect of either." - Sheriff Don Reynolds