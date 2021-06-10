Water, Sewer 2 decades from now

LCWSC - 20 years planning.

Planning for the next 20 years is beginning for the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, a growing public water system that serves more than 15,000 accounts in the county’s rural areas.

The utility’s major capital project comes on-line by Dec. 1 - a multi-million water intake and treatment facility on Lake Greenwood with distribution pipes. Now, the LCWSC board is deciding what comes next - it’s important now because some construction could require capacity fees, last updated in 2012.

There are $70 million in projects in the long-range plan to distribute water throughout Laurens County and expand the sanitary sewer system.

The immediate focus is on Gray Court.

LCWSC manages the water system and collects the fees for the system there. And it is developing plans to expand the town’s sewer system - driving the expansion is Fibertex and its 3 expansions at the Gray Court site.

The Gray Court-Owings area also is home to the giant ZF Transmissions plant.

LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field said, “We have a lot more sewer projects than 10 years ago.”

LCWSC operates a wastewater treatment plant between east Joanna and the Newberry County line.

Just the Fibertex expansion is projected to cost $3.1 million - $2 million from the Economic Development Administration, $500,000 from the Rural Infrastructure Act, and $300,000 from LCWSC.

A developer is paying $2.278 million for sewer service to a residential development on Wells Road, also in the Gray Court area. The Owings 2 lift station behind ZF will be utilized for this infrastructure.

Much of the immediate plan also centers on The Connexial Center, a state- and local-developed industrial park on I-385, which can be connected to a Rewa-Greenville proposed $9 million sewer project. For LCWSC’s part, $5.189 million is designated for gravity sewer associated with this project, which has the potential for opening more developable land in Northern Laurens County.

The LCWSC board also was updated on other long-range projects.

Field said immediate action would be needed on the 0 - 5 year projects - it’s taken about 3 months to put the long-range capital plan together. The board’s capital committee recently took about 5 1/2 hours to review the plan in detail.

It’s typical of the planning it takes to expand a utility system - LCWSC started talking about a Lake Greenwood water plant in 2010-11.

All along the way, LCWSC will be applying for funding and grants. Field called the 0-5 years plan “aggressive” because there is a lot of demand now from subdivision developers. By October or November, the board could consider a vote on changing its capacity fees - one-time charges that fuel development.

All the while, LCWSC is growing - 43 new water taps installed in August; 98 new water taps installed in all so far in FY 2022. The board also welcomed a new member, Dime Hollingsworth, a structural engineer who is a Greenwood native and lives with his family in Fountain Inn. The county council appointment is ratified by the Governor.