Water commission and county government

LAKE RABON ON THE AGENDA.

The LCWSC Board will discuss Lake Rabon’s algae at its Tuesday morning meeting.

A July 22 update to an advisory said, “The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control submitted results to LCWSC (the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission) from follow-up sampling in Lake Rabon from Monday, July 19. All six mycrocystin samples were less than 1 ug/L, well below the Recreational Advisory of 8 ug/L. The current Recreational Advisory will stay in place until a second round of samples are reported below the Standard. Additional samples will be collected by DHEC next week.

“Swimming, wading, or coming into contact with the water, scum, foam, and/or algae is not advised.”

The Board will meet Tuesday at 8:15 am in the commission’s office on Hwy 221 South, Laurens. LCWSC manages Lake Rabon, which provides raw water for the Laurens Commission of Public Works; a contract related to the lake is being renegotiated.

The Lake’s July 22 update continues:

“Pets should not contact or drink lake water. Fishing in or near algae is not recommended; any fish taken from the lake should be thoroughly rinsed before consumption. (The Commission) continues to work closely with DHEC to monitor Lake Rabon. Samples collected by LCWSC and analyzed by a Florida Laboratory specializing in harmful algae testing indicate the presence of algae that produce mycrocystin, further results are pending. Updated information will be posted by Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission when available.”

Info: DHEC’s Bureau of Water, 803-898-83474.

Also Tuesday morning Laurens County Council gathers to interview finalists for County Administrator (10:30 am, Conference Room, Hillcrest Square). This will be an executive session, employment matter, county administrator session. The new administrator will replace Jon Caime who now works for Anderson County in planning.

At 5:30 pm Tuesday, Council meets in the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. It will name the company that will develop Project Sleepy, a $40 Million investment going into the former Michelin distribution building near Laurens.

The Wells Road relocation and infrastructure credits for Torrington Ventures LCC (former Shaw Lumber/Anderson Hardwoods building in Clinton) also will receive 3rd and final reading.

Council will allocate money from the Laurens County Accommodations Tax, will consider an architect’s contract adjustment for the Historic Courthouse renovation, will amend the County General Operations Budget as it relates to fees, and will consider a contract for the Medic 1 Emergency Medical Services building renovation related to environment and design.

There will be a 15-Minute time period set aside for public comments.