Watch Us Grow

The Clinton Chronicle welcomes Kelly Duncan to its staff as a writer and graphic designer.

“Kelly will help with our ad design and learn layout,” said publisher Brian Whitmore. “Having some backup in composition will help me greatly and her writing will help Editor Vic MacDonald and allow us to bolster our local coverage.”

A native of Newberry, Duncan has four years experience in newspaper journalism, working as a staff writer at the Newberry Observer.

Duncan is a 2016 gradaute of Newberry College with a bachelor’s degree in communications. During her time as a Newberry College Wolf, she was a member of the Blue Key Honor Society as well as the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Duncan is a 2012 graduate of Newberry High School and was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Student Government Association and Yearbook – two of those years were under the direction of Chronicle Editor Vic MacDonald. In her senior year, she served as Yearbook Editor.

“Adding a postion to our paper during a pandemic shows our ownerships commitment to The Clinton Chronicle and our community,” said Whitmore. “Kelly will be key to the future of this publication.”

As a writer at the Newberry Observer, Duncan covered a range of areas from local government to sports. She won a state award for enterprise writing.

After spending three years with The Observer, Duncan is now bringing her experience to the Clinton community.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to join The Clinton Chronicle staff,” she said. “I’m looking forward to meeting the people of Clinton and telling their stories.

“I’m especially grateful to Brian for giving me a chance to continue doing something I love while also learning new skills along the way.”

Duncan is the daughter of Donald and Cynthia Duncan, also of Newberry. She is the youngest of four children, brothers Travis and Daniel and sister Joni.