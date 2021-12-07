Wastewater Permit

TONIGHT: The state's environmental agency has a permit application for a wastewater treatment plant near Clinton - residents are gathering Tuesday night to hear about it.

An organizer, and neighbor of the proposed site, says the meeting will be at 6:30 pm at The Clinton House, Hwy 56. The proposed industrial wastewater treatment facility is proposed for 13233 Hwy 56 North, Clinton. It is not far from a cluster of restaurants and motels at the I-26 - Hwy 56 interchange near "the split" for I-26 and I-385. Farther north of the site is the Musgrove Mill State Historic Site and the Musgrove Mill Golf Course. Industrial wastewater will arrive at the facility by truck, a SC DHEC letter says.

SC DHEC (the Department of Health & Environmental Control) expects to take comments about this permit - applied for by H2O Blue, LLC - through Aug. 1, 2021. The application was submitted June 3, 2019.

The facility cannot receive hazardous waste.

Two 400 gallon per hour theramal evaporators will be used in evaporating the wastewater. Residue will be trucked to a landfill.

DHEC's Bureau of Water has commpleted the review of the alication and on July 2, 2021 was to place a draft No Discharge permit for this project on public notice. DHEC sent a notice to properties that it is aware of being located near the proposed H2O Blue facility.