A Warning: Pandemic Fatigue

Being tired of Covid should not prevent precautions -- Benfield.

As the third wave of COVID-19 consumes the nation - making neighboring Greenville the most infected mid-sized city in the nation, according to the White House Task Force - the CEO of Laurens County Hospital tells county leaders, “Healthcare workers are tired.”

Now in its 11th month in South Carolina, the pandemic has stretched resources so thin in Laurens County that 8 SC National Guard medics are helping out, and the hospital’s third floor has been opened for “step-down” space. Already treating COVID-19 patients, hospitals must have space for people who have delayed treatment, because of the pandemic since March, 2020, and for women having babies, patients with strokes, and victims of car wrecks. Everyone is fighting “pandemic fatigue,” said Justin Benfield, representing Prisma Health.

The hospital has restricted visitation, again, in its response to the now-growing pandemic. More than 80 people have died with the coronavirus in Laurens County.

Benfield said, “We are thankful to be part of a larger system; however, in the state, those resources are being taxed.”

Prisma has vaccinated more than 20,000 healthcare workers. The state last week announced a method for vaccinating people 70 and older, an at-risk for death population. Benfield said the state is preparing to move to Phase 1B of its vaccination roll-out.

Benfield’s presentation was part of the Laurens County Council’s every-other-week COVID-19 update by Emergency Management Director Joey Avery.

Responding to a question by council member Luke Rankin, Benfield said the Laurens County Hospital is at 135% capacity among its staffed beds.

The state has been above 30% tests-positive for eight of the past nine days, Benfield said at the county council’s Jan. 12 meeting; the council will meet again Jan. 26 - these meetings are open to the public and masks are optional.

“Unless we take immediate action, we can expect more infections and more deaths,” Benfield said.

He added that he is pleading with the public to be “the first line of defense.”

Avery said the state’s Phase 1A roll-out has vaccinated healthcare workers and first responders. In addition to contacting DHEC, people 70 and older can register for the vaccine at Ingles in Laurens, he said. Phase 1B is “down the road,” said Avery, who stressed that the County and Emergency Management does not have the vaccine, and Laurens County EMS is not administering the vaccine.

The vaccine at some point could be available at clinics, he said.

On Monday, Prisma opened at the Laurens County Hospital a Convalescent Unit (covid step-down unit) of 15 beds authorized by SC DHEC, and staffed by SC Emergency Management and National Guard medics, supplementing the nursing staff.

Worldwide, more than 95 Million covid infections have been reported since Dec. 1, 2019. The U.S. leads the world in infections, crippling the economy in 2020, and now stretching into 2021. The virus spreads through close-contact breathing and coughing.

U.S. President Joe Biden has taken his vaccination.

In council members’ comments, Garrett McDaniel encouraged everyone to wear a mask, and decried the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in advance of Biden’s Inauguration today (Jan. 20). “People expect their leaders to do just that - lead,” McDaniel said. “This was a sad day in the history of our nation.”

Council Chairman Brown Patterson acknowledged Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn in the audience. “The mayor made a desperate plea,” Patterson said of Senn’s audio YouTube request for people to take the pandemic seriously and, once again, “flatten the curve” of cases and hospitalizations.

Patterson said everyone must practice hand hygiene - using sanitizer after touching money and surfaces, then touching their mask - and added that not everyone is going to be able to wear a mask. He said, “People should not be judged, you don’t know what’s going on in their home.”

(Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn’s audio file about the COVID-19 pandemic is on his Facebook page and at videos, MyClintonNews.com, and has been picked up by TV stations.)