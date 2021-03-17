WEATHER: District 56 in eLearning on Thursday, video below. In anticipation of the severe weather that the National Weather Service has projected, Laurens County School District 56 will have an e-learning day on Thursday, March 18, 2021. All students face to face and virtual will participate in e-learning. The D56 Board of Trustees also has cancelled a board training set for Thursday night - the regular board meeting will be Monday night at Clinton High School. Thursday night, Laurens County Council has a closed session meeting scheduled for the Administrative Annex at Hillcrest, and the Clinton City Council has a called meeting scheduled for the MS Bailey Municipal Center (video on City Facebook Page). Southern states brace for potential severe weather, tornado outbreak this week Severe weather dangers will spread eastward heading into the middle and latter part of the week. Forecasters are concerned that a full-blown outbreak of violent thunderstorms and tornadoes may occur. AccuWeather Global Weather Center – March 16, 2021 – AccuWeather meteorologists are urging residents from the southern Plains to the Southeast coast to remain weather aware this week as rounds of flooding rainfall and volatile thunderstorms unfold. The pattern could lead to a multi-day outbreak of severe weather, including tornadoes. The same storm that brought a historic snowfall to the Rockies and High Plains and severe weather to portions of the southern Plains over the weekend brought rain and thunderstorms to the Ohio and Tennessee valleys at the beginning of the week. Across Kansas and Missouri, a couple of tornadoes were reported underneath the core of the storm. On Tuesday, the storm will stall out over the Southern states, leading to rounds of downpours from Louisiana to the Carolinas throughout the day. A few storms can become heavy and gusty, and flash flooding will be possible where the heaviest rain persists. In areas that receive multiple or extended downpours, there can be an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 5 inches of rainfall through Tuesday night. The next chance for widespread severe weather will arrive across the southern Plains Tuesday night as a storm that moved over the West on Monday emerges from the Rocky Mountains. Here, the storm will gain strength and tap into warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. As this sticky environment clashes with cooler air following in the wake of the storm, this will help to spark severe weather across the Southern states from Tuesday night through Thursday. "Thunderstorms Tuesday evening and Tuesday night could contain multiple hazards. Heavy rain, hail, high winds and tornadoes are all possible," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said. The storms late Tuesday may erupt near or just to the east of the hardest-hit areas of West Texas from over the weekend. At least 20 tornadoes were reported in the region during Saturday and Sunday, according to storm reports from the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Doll emphasized the importance of residents keeping up-to-date on the severe weather situation, given that most of the violent storms are expected to occur after dark. "Tornadoes at night are especially dangerous because they can strike when people are asleep. It’s very important to have a way to get severe weather notifications at all times of the day, but especially at night. The AccuWeather app can help with this," Doll said. Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Wichita Falls, Texas, are some of the locations where residents should make sure cell phones are fully charged and the volume turned up with severe alerts enabled prior to heading to bed. See the Full Story >> About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the national 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. # # #