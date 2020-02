TRUCK DAMAGE IN SPARTANBURG - HEAVY RAIN IN CLINTON -- A TORNADO WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NW LAURENS COUNTY -- ALL DISTRICT 56 AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES ARE CANCELLED TODAY - W- SC DOT ALERT & FLOODING

.

TORNADO WARNING IN THIS AREA TIL 12:30 PM - according to Wireless Emergency Alerts, Feb. 6, 11:37 AM. Today's ribbon-cutting for Summit Classical School, Clinton, is postponed until 5 PM this Friday.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...

ELBERT COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN GEORGIA...

LAURENS COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA...

SOUTHEASTERN GREENVILLE COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA...

SOUTHERN SPARTANBURG COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA...

ABBEVILLE COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA...

UNION COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA...

GREENWOOD COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA...

* UNTIL 445 PM EST.

* AT 1142 AM EST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO

THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA

OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...

GREENWOOD, LAURENS, UNION, ABBEVILLE, ELBERTON, CLINTON, FOUNTAIN

INN, WOODRUFF, PACOLET AND WARE SHOALS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

ONLY WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODWATERS OR

LANDSLIDES FLOWING OVER ROADS OR THREATENING PROPERTY TO THE NATIONAL

WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, BY

POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR VIA TWITTER USING HASHTAG NWSGSP.

YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION

WHERE IT OCCURRED, INCLUDING ROADWAYS, NEARBY CROSS STREETS, STREAM

NAMES, AND OTHER LANDMARKS.

Severe Weather Safety Message from SCDOT

Feb. 6, 2020

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is advising motorists to use caution and travel only when necessary in areas of South Carolina impacted by severe storms.

Important safety information includes:

Obey all signs and never drive around barricades. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

drive around barricades. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Watch out for highway workers – “Let ‘em Work. Let ‘em Live.”

A foot of water can make a car float.

Two feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles including trucks and SUVs.

Six inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry away an adult.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. The road bed may have washed away under the water.

SCDOT crews have begun closing roads in areas of the Upstate due to localized flooding.

For information on road conditions, please call the SCDOT Call Center at 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).

Note: the SCDOT Call Center is extending its hours and will remain open until 9 p.m. tonight, Feb. 6, 2020.

In Pickens County, the SCDOT office has lost phone service. Please call the SCDOT Call Center 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).

Weather Alert

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EST FOR

NORTHWESTERN LAURENS AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENVILLE COUNTIES...

AT 1102 AM EST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO

WAS LOCATED 17 MILES EAST OF ANDERSON, OR 6 MILES EAST OF

WILLIAMSTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH.

HAZARD...TORNADO.

SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION.

IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT

SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE

TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS

LIKELY.

THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR...

FOUNTAIN INN, SIMPSONVILLE, FIVE FORKS AND MAULDIN AROUND 1120 AM

EST.

OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS DANGEROUS STORM INCLUDE FORK SHOALS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST

FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A

MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER

AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.

HEAVY RAINFALL MAY HIDE THIS TORNADO. DO NOT WAIT TO SEE OR HEAR THE

TORNADO. TAKE COVER NOW!

PLEASE REPORT DAMAGING WINDS, HAIL, OR FLOODING TO THE NATIONAL

WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG BY CALLING TOLL FREE, 1, 800,

2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, OR BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR TWEET IT USING

HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE

SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED.

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED

HAIL...<.75IN

Tornado Watch from 10:12AM EST THU until 5PM EST THU

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 27 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA

ELBERT FRANKLIN HART

STEPHENS

IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA

CABARRUS CATAWBA CLEVELAND

DAVIE GASTON IREDELL

LINCOLN MECKLENBURG ROWAN

UNION NC

IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

POLK RUTHERFORD

IN SOUTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA

ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE

CHESTER GREENVILLE GREENWOOD

LAURENS OCONEE PICKENS

SPARTANBURG UNION SC YORK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ADVANCE, ANDERSON, BEREA,

BLACKSTOCK, BOYDVILLE, CALHOUN FALLS, CANON, CATAWBA, CHARLOTTE,

CHESTER, CLEMSON, CLINTON, COLUMBUS, CONCORD, CORNWELL, CROUSE,

DACUSVILLE, EASLEY, ELBERTON, FARMINGTON, FOREST CITY,

FORK CHURCH, FORK SHOALS, FORTSONIA, FRANKLIN SPRINGS, GAFFNEY,

GASTONIA, GREAT FALLS, GREENVILLE, GREER, GUMLOG, HARTWELL,

HICKORY, HUNTERSVILLE, INDIAN TRAIL, KANNAPOLIS, KINGS MOUNTAIN,

LAURENS, LAVONIA, LINCOLNTON, MATTHEWS, MAULDIN, MIDDLETON,

MILL SPRING, MOCKSVILLE, MONARCH MILLS, MONROE, MOORESVILLE,

MOUNTAIN REST, NEWTON, NINETY SIX, NUBERG, OAKWAY, REED CREEK,

ROCK HILL, ROYSTON, RUCKERSVILLE, RUTHERFORDTON, SALISBURY,

SALUDA, SENECA, SHELBY, SIMPSONVILLE, SPARTANBURG, SPINDALE,

ST. STEPHENS, STATESVILLE, TAYLORS, TOCCOA, TRINITY, TRYON,

UNION, WALHALLA, WARE SHOALS, WEDDINGTON, AND WESTMINSTER.