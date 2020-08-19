Ware Shoals and Fountain Inn men arrested

CRIMINAL SEX, and burglary charges for suspects.

Ware Shoals Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charge

COLUMBIA – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Matthew Carl Williamson, 33, of Ware Shoals, S.C., on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Williamson. Investigators state Williamson distributed child sexual abuse material.

Williamson was arrested on August 11. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

Burglary suspect is arrested

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement on Aug. 19:

“Last week, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the public in locating Jeffrey Bigham, who was wanted on charges of Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Arson. Today (August 18th) at approximately 9 a.m., Bigham was observed near Henderson Church Road in Hickory Tavern. Deputies attempted to make contact with the subject at which time Bigham failed to stop his vehicle. Spike strips were activated and the pursuit came to an end on Highway 101 South. Jeffrey Bigham of Fountain Inn was arrested and charged with the following:

-Failure to Stop for a Blue Light

-Possession of Methamphetamine

-Possession of Marijuana

-Transport of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle with Broken Seal

-Burglary, Third Degree

-Arson, Third Degree

-Grand Larceny X4

-Domestic Violence, Third Degree, andTrespassing.

“More charges are pending at this time.”