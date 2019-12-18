Walking The Redneck Shoppe

Sanders for President sends surrogates on “Justice Tour” that includes Laurens.

To encourage an end to racial injustice, you have to see symbols of racial injustice. To that end, Democratic Candidate for President of the United States Bernie Sanders dispatched three surrogates to North and South Carolina; part of their mission was to see The Echo Theater.

It used to be the “World Famous Redneck Shoppe” and a headquarters for the Ku Klux Klan, the neo-Nazi Socialist Movement and the Aryan Nations Congress. It is vacant now, and its owner, the Rev. David Kennedy, wants to convert the building into something exactly opposite of its history, as a post-Jim Crow-era symbol of segregation and injustice. The location is a central point of the movie “Burden” which is slated for national release next month; Kennedy’s character is portrayed in the film by Academy Award-winning actor Forrest Whitaker (whose next film is “Respect,” Aretha Franklin bio, August, 2020).

Movie producers have said they want to contribute to the renovation of The Echo Theater, but Kennedy told Sanders surrogates who toured on Sunday that he will believe that when he sees it. Kennedy told The Echo’s story to Sen. Nina Turner, Bernie 2020 National Co-Chair, and national surrogates Michael Render “Killer Mike” and Phillip Agnew, Dream Defenders co-founder. Render said his 12-year-old daughter learned about “Burden” and has insisted that they see the film together with her brothers – he said he can’t wait to show her a photo of himself with Rev. Kennedy, a central figure in a film that carries the theme of love’s redemptive power.

Render said the group is making a $1,000 donation to Kennedy’s church, New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church near Clinton. Kennedy said the donation will go a long way in assisting the church’s soup kitchen; “I’m very proud of our little church,” he told the group. In a much broader project, it will take about $150,000 to stabilize The Echo Theater and start its transformation to something other than a symbol of racial injustice.

Kennedy said, “We want it to be a place for all races, a place where we don’t just talk about diversity - we celebrate it with our actions. If we get it renovated it will be a place for all God’s children to come together (because) there are a lot of poor whites, not just blacks on welfare. But, you know, President Trump gives away welfare every day to his friends.”

Turner said candidate Sanders and Reverend Kennedy have a lot in common – “To tell the truth no matter how much it costs.”

Killer Mike (“Run the Jewels 3,” 2016) said of Kennedy’s passionate speaking, “You’re gonna mess around and get ME back in the church.”

Kennedy said the Sanders people are the first Democratic candidates’ crew to travel to Laurens County. “Since you came, a lot of others say they want to come,” he said. “You have blessed me; don’t you cry, let’s make the crooks cry. They say God is a terrible God, hey, Bernie 2020, come on now!” The Feb. 29, 2020, Democratic Presidential Preference Primary is Feb. 29, 2020.

In addition to going to The Echo and New Beginning, the Sanders representatives attended a rally at Parkwood Institutional CME Church in Charlotte. Bernie 2020 SC State Director Jessica Bright said, “This campaign is about justice. That means having the courage to shine a light on hate and injustice wherever it hides. That’s exactly what we’re doing on this tour.”