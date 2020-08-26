You could think it odd I’m thinking about snow in August. South Carolina heat and humidity can be brutal, especially in the summer months so thinking about snow may be wishful thinking … but that’s not why I’m thinking about snow.

I’m waiting for snow because, whether it closes school or not, you know there’s an eventual end. Trust me, I’ve made some boneheaded decisions in the past, always anticipating the worst and closing schools and then nothing ... no snow.

Unfortunately, this pandemic doesn’t behave like an upcoming snowfall. At least with a winter storm — whether you nail it and do the right thing or miss it and close schools for nothing — you know what you got. Radar, meteorologists, and fellow superintendents all go into making as informed of a decision as possible. Most importantly, you know there will be an end and, though beautiful, snow is temporary.

COVID doesn’t play as nicely. It creates knowledge gaps and ever-changing metrics based on the latest science. Symptoms associated with it wobble and remain elusive, specific to the person. What’s worse, we don’t have a forecasted end in sight.

We decided to offer two options for back to school: in person (face-to-face) or virtual (Laurens County Virtual Academy [LCVA]). The surveys from June clearly indicated the exasperation and frustration of many in our community. Parents and guardians were ill-prepared to teach or unable to support their children. Work conflicts, responsibilities to aging parents or younger children, and, yes, even apathy torpedoed the best effort of teachers and likely hurt the academic progress of many students.

Consequently, I felt it inevitable we had to return and give it our very best shot at reopening schools. I have no political statement in opening schools; instead, I have an educational desire to provide the best instruction for all students and for many of them this requires going back to school face-to-face.

Let me be clear though, getting back to school will look and feel very differently this year. Social distancing, mask wearing, and hand cleaning are ways by which we will attempt to keep COVID at bay. If all goes as planned, great. If not, we will monitor and adjust.

DHEC data currently trend in a favorable fashion. The DHEC COVID Dashboard gives state, county, and even zip code data. I look at the trends for the state, the county, and the four major zip codes in District 56 all the time. Things look better but we need for them to stay better.

I truly believe we can be successful if all of us do our part— play our position to the very best of our abilities. That means, schools are set up for success — social distancing in place in classrooms and during all non-instructional procedures, wearing appropriate face protection by all faculty and staff, and intermittent hand washing/sanitizing.

But schools and staff cannot do it alone.

Parents must reinforce the above protocols and procedures with their students. Regardless of political stance, COVID is an equal opportunity infector. It doesn’t care what political party you favor.

Students must do their part. Wearing a mask to and from school and during non-instructional times is non-negotiable. Mask breaks will be a regular part of the day and will occur as often as possible.

This year promises to be unlike anything we have ever experienced but it can be a successful year if we work together each day.

And who knows, maybe this school year it will snow!

(Dr. David O’Shields is Superintendent of School District 56.)