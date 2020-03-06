Voting on June 9, 2020

The voting process is a little different - ELECTION GUIDE IS IN TODAY'S ISSUE OF THE CLINTON CHRONICLE.

Very little face-to-face campaigning for Primary Elections 2020 has gone on because of the Coronavirus, which has contributed to more than 500 deaths in South Carolina.

Still, the June 9 Primaries will be held as scheduled, and qualifying voters are being urged to vote absentee.

The SEC (State Elections Commission) had no authority to delay the primaries or deviate from current law in conducting elections.

Voting options remain unchanged. Voters should prepare now to exercise their right to vote by choosing the best option for them, the SEC advised.

Vote Absentee

Those who qualify are urged to vote absentee as soon as possible. If voting absentee by mail, you should apply now.

In-person absentee voting at county voter registration offices began May 4.

Qualifications include:

Being age 65 or older

Having a disability (includes illness and injury)

Attending a sick or disabled person.

These requirements have been modified to allow anyone who thinks their health might be compromised by in-person voting to obtain an absentee ballot.

Vote on Election Day

Election officials are taking steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers:

Poll managers will receive special Covid-19 training on applying social distancing and maintaining sanitary conditions in the polling place.

Election officials are working to source:

Masks, face shields and gloves for poll managers.

Sneeze guards for check-in stations.

Sanitizing wipes for cleaning common surfaces (the CDC now advises that Coronavirus does not live for a long time on surfaces).

Hand sanitizer for voters and poll managers.

Cotton swabs for making selections on the touchscreen.

Check-in stations and voting equipment will be spaced at least six feet apart.

Some polling places will be relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic. Some facilities have declined to be used, and some poll managers have declined to serve. Election officials are working to find new locations and recruit new managers; however, some voters will vote at a different polling place.

Voters should prepare by:

Making sure you are registered to vote, and your address is up to date. Check your registration. Register or update your address. Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).

Check your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls.

Wearing a protective mask if you have one.

Bringing your own pen for signing the poll list.

Practicing social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.

Being patient.

These was a move to postpone these primary elections, but it never gained traction. Early on in the state’s Coronavirus response, the state’s Democratic Black Caucus said:

“Now, more than ever, we must ensure that South Carolinians retain their faith in our government, that democracy is upheld and that our democratic values guide our decision making. After all, the very bedrock of our democracy is a healthy and fair election process. This is why I strongly urge all candidates – incumbents and challengers, alike – along with voters and party officials to join me and the black caucus in calling for the Governor to reschedule the statewide primary to a date in the future that will allow candidates the same length of time to campaign that they would have had in the absence of the pandemic. In this way, all candidates will have equal time to campaign and incumbents will not have an unfair advantage. In closing, I ask that all candidates, incumbents and party loyalists in both parties ask the Governor to continue to protect our democracy by emailing, calling, texting their respective party chairman to urge the Governor to reschedule the state’s primary.”

-- Johnnie Cordero, Chairman of the Democratic Black Caucus of South Carolina

POLLING PLACE CHANGE

The Board of Voter Registration & Elections of Laurens County has made the following announcement:

“Due to Covid issues as well as other concerns, the Laurens YMCA has declined to allow us to continue to use their facility as a polling location. We appreciate the Y for its many years of service to the voters of Laurens County.

“Generously, however, the administration at School District 55 has agreed to host Laurens 6 precinct at Laurens Elementary School. This change takes effect immediately.

“We are in the process of mailing new voter registration cards to all voters in the precinct and will publicize the change as much as we can. Of course we will have signs at the Y on election day.

“Thanks for your continued support. If you have questions or concerns, please let us know. And, by the way, Mr. Randy Dendy, principal of LES, offered his full backing! He was wonderful to work with.” -- Lynne West, Director