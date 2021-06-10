Voter Registration, Veterans Affairs

2 Offices: $1.454 M pricetag.

Laurens County plans to spend $1.454 million upgrading the old Winn Dixie building to house offices for Voter Registration and Veterans Affairs, moving these from the Historic Courthouse.

The iconic building in the center of Laurens, the 1800s courthouse is going to undergo $3 million in restoration work.

The courthouse money comes from sales tax.

The old Winn Dixie money will come from county reserves, once that dollar amount is determined and announced to council.

Thomas & Hutton engineering is doing a design-build for the old Winn Dixie, which the County bought for $750,000. It is near Hillcrest Square, home to courts, county services and administration, on the Hwy 76 bypass in Laurens.

The old Winn Dixie has much more space available than will be needed for the two offices. Emergency Medical Service officials have been shown the building, also.

Council adopted a motion unanimously to move ahead for the project through the county’s fund balance at its Sept. 28 meeting. Council added two closed session items to its agenda for this meeting - an EMS contract and employment. Items can be added to the published agenda if they do not involve action to make changes in already budgeted money.

Council was told the county reserves - basically, Laurens County’s savings account - has between $10 million and $12 million - and that money can be tapped for capital projects.

But the County also is looking at using federally-provided ARPA money for this project. (ARPA is the Covid-related American Relief Plan Act, proposed and passed by the Biden Administration).

For Laurens County, ARPA will be $13 million -- larger counties get more, smaller counties get less, cities get their own money. County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said regulations for these funds are “a moving target,” but it seems to him that a voting office and a veterans office would be Covid-relief related.

The County cannot use ARPA money to leverage debt, however.

In other business, Council adopted first reading of a new Subdivision Ordinance, over the objection of one member.

The Laurens County Planning Commission has been working on the updated document for month.

But Council Member Kemp Younts of Fountain Inn objected to one provision - minimum lot sizes of 7,000 sq ft in subdivisions. He said Fountain Inn has subdivisions with houses on smaller lots and these look too crowded.

Planning Commission Chairman Jim Royer said it was a compromise - the original minimum was 8,000 sq ft but developers asked for small lots sizes (5,000 sq ft) to put more houses on less land and make projects economically viable.

It’s important now because Northern Laurens County is experiencing the residential overflow from the fast-growing Simpsonville-Mauldin area.

Laurens County does have a professional planner. Younts suggested placing the matter on-hold until that person is hired.

Most of the rest of the council voted to move forward - the ordinance requires three readings and three affirmative votes to pass. That puts it about 8 weeks out from final approval.

Younts voted “no” and council member Luke Rankin abstained from voting.

The next Laurens County Council meeting will be Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse, downtown Laurens.