A Virus Roundup - Schools & Parents

COLUMBIA – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) have received notice that the U.S. Department of Education has approved the agency's assessment and accountability suspension waiver that was submitted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The suspension of South Carolina's student assessments will allow educators to focus on meeting the needs of students and relieve undue anxiety faced by parents and students," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Our efforts must be concentrated on addressing this unprecedented public health pandemic. I appreciate Secretary DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education recognizing this and swiftly approving our waiver request." On March 17, 2020, Superintendent Spearman sent a letter to U.S. Department of Education Deputy Secretary of Education, Mick Zais, indicating South Carolina’s intent to suspend federally required assessments and giving notice of submitting additional accountability measure waivers. On March 20, 2020, the U.S. Department of Education released a form for states to request such waivers. The SCDE completed and submitted the waiver form on the same day, and the U.S. Department of Education reviewed and gave South Carolina approval to suspend assessments and waived certain accountability measures. For spring 2020, South Carolina will not administer any of the following assessment programs: SC READY (English language arts and mathematics in grades 3–8);

SCPASS (science in grades 4 and 6);

End-of-Course Examination Program (English, Algebra, Biology, United States History and the Constitution) the requirement that these examinations count 20 percent has been waived;

Prekindergarten assessments; and

Alternate Assessments The SCDE is working closely with the vendors of college entrance, college credit, and workforce readiness assessments to explore innovative approaches, such as testing online. To the extent possible, districts may administer these assessments to students who may need them for post-secondary or employment aspirations. These assessments include Advanced Placement, SAT, ACT, and WIN Ready to Work. Should these assessments be able to be administered, they will continue to be paid for by the state. No Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame is going to postpone the 2020 induction banquet, originally scheduled for April 30, to a later date in 2020. As soon as we get a date confirmed, we will reach out to everyone. Thank you for your continued support of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame and we are excited to induct our newest members later in 2020. Regards, Billy Dunlap, Chairman Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame Gov. Henry McMaster Takes Further Action to Enhance State's Response to COVID-19 COLUMBIA – Governor Henry McMaster, on Thursday, issued Executive Order 2020-11, directing state agency heads to determine which agency employees should be considered essential, and to allow all non-essential state employees work from home. Additional actions taken by the governor in Executive Order 2020-11: -- Regarding public universities, colleges, and technical colleges: each institution’s president will, at their discretion, determine essential employees and allow non-essential employees to work from home, and in all cases, to allow students to continue coursework online for the semester; -- Waived Department of Employment and Workforce regulations to allow unemployment claims to be expedited by at least one week; -- Unemployment insurance payments are suspended for employers until June 1st, allowing business owners to have additional capital on hand; -- Procurement regulations are temporarily suspended to allow state agencies to rapidly acquire resources to combat the COVID-19 virus; -- DHEC will temporarily suspend enforcement of certificate of need regulations necessary to expedite treatment for the virus. Gov. Henry McMaster Urges Donations, Extends Income Tax Deadline, Allows Curbside Sale of Beer and Wine by Restaurants Report: Over Half of State Employees Working from Home COLUMBIA – Governor Henry McMaster has taken additional actions to enhance the state’s response to COVID-19’s continued impact to South Carolina. “Team South Carolina is constantly reviewing the COVID 19 situation, and all plans and contingencies to contain this virus remain on the table,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “That includes "shelter-in-place," a drastic action that other states with larger population centers have taken. It is my hope that this will not be necessary here, and I believe it to be much less likely, as long as South Carolinians follow official instructions and take recommended precautions now.” The governor has asked construction contractors and others in the skilled trade industry to donate whatever personal protective equipment they can spare to healthcare professionals and state agencies in the greatest need, including respirator masks commonly used in construction settings. Those willing to make donations can contact Mary Louise Resch of Habitat for Humanity for logistical coordination via email at: mlresch@habitatsc.org The governor has also issued Executive Order 2020-12, which directs the Department of Revenue to waive additional regulations in order to allow restaurants to include sealed containers of beer and wine for curbside pickup or “to-go” orders only. This waiver does not authorize or apply to open containers or delivery services. The governor also directed the Department of Revenue to conform the state’s income tax deadline to July 15th, which is the new federal income tax deadline. Other state taxes will remain delayed until June 1st, as previously ordered. On Thursday, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-11, to ensure that critical state government services remained available to the public and to prevent potential exposure to the COVID 19 virus. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Administration reports that for 52 of 74 state agencies there were 13,902 state employees working from home or taking leave. There were 11,411 state employees at work. As remaining agencies report to the Department, these numbers will be updated. LAURENS COUNTY MUSEUM ASSOCIATION Effective immediately, the Laurens County Museum is canceling all events and programs sponsored and hosted by the Museum. The Museum facility located on Laurens Street in the City of Laurens will be closed until further notice. The Laurens County Museum Association is acting in compliance with federal and state guidelines in response to the medical situation resulting from the Covid-19 virus pandemic. “The Board of Directors of the Laurens County Museum Association is acting with caution and with concern for the public,” said Carolyn Beasley Shortt, the president of the Laurens County Museum Association. “Our Board, patrons and volunteers are committed to providing a great museum for Laurens County and that work will continue when the health emergency has passed.” Supporters of the Laurens County Museum can be informed about future museum activities through Facebook and the website at laurenscountymuseum.org. No Food Hoarding - Commissioner Weathers COLUMBIA — As South Carolinians come together to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers wants people to know that there is plenty of food to weather the crisis. “As we monitor the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve reached out to farmers, grocery stores and other industry partners, and we have no concerns about their ability to continue supplying food to us all,” Weathers said. From peach growers to poultry producers, South Carolina farmers continue to grow and raise food; and the domestic transportation and retail infrastructure is well adapted to handle increased demand. Nonetheless, Commissioner Weathers urged people to be prepared, but not hoard food or other supplies. South Carolinians may see some empty shelves, but retailers are quickly restocking as new deliveries come in. “The American food supply chain is stable and robust,” Weathers said. Education Coming to SC ETV COLUMBIA – South Carolina ETV (SCETV) announced a plan in partnership with the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) to broadcast streamlined, curriculum-based programming for the state’s pre-K through 12th grade students in response to mandatory school closures due to the coronavirus. SCETV is the state's only public educational broadcasting network with 11 television stations and eight radio stations throughout South Carolina. With an estimated 800,000 students enrolled in more than 1,250 schools in 81 public school districts across the state, this partnership between SCETV and SCDE recognizes the importance of continuing the educational experience by providing access to free educational resources to those students at home during this difficult, unprecedented time. Utilizing the power of television, content broadcasted will be specifically targeted to children enrolled in pre-K through the 12th grade. That content will align with current state and federal standards so that programming is flexible enough to serve as both supplemental and fundamental, based on timing and need. Dear Editor: The following release is being sent to you through the S.C. Press Association's eRELEASE service. Please consider it for publication in your newspaper. Thank you. Struggling SC Merchants Facing the Coronavirus Crisis Have a Local Team to Turn To When Revenue Drops or Even Disappears, HOW DO BUSINESSES and FAMILIES SURVIVE? COLUMBIA -- As the world changes by the minute, merchants face almost desperate situations they could have never planned for. What happens when: A restaurant is limited to takeout and delivery? Clothing store items remain on untouched hangers? No one is buying tires and oil changes because they can’t travel? Auto dealerships lock up the keys? The computer shop is overwhelmed with repair work from remote workers and need to hire more people? “The challenging and scary scenarios are endless, and worried merchants need immediate help. We understand that our clients build a life, not just a business,” says Swype Fast Chief Operating Officer, Lance Brown. Brown holds a MBA from The Fuqua School of Business of Duke University, and developed the merchant partnership strategy for one the nation’s largest banks. Headquartered in Columbia, SC, Swype Fast was launched in 2017 by longtime banking, real estate, and insurance executives to offer merchants in all industries a wide range of vital business services. Says Brown, “When we first got started it was important to create the Financial Intervention Experts Team, our FIX TEAM. Merchants face emergencies every day, so they may need immediate resources that can help them with everything from the quick acquisition of ready capital and a program to significantly reduce credit card processing fees, to insurance products and real estate opportunities. As this virus situation unfolds, it could end up becoming a matter of basic survival for merchants and their families. We are here to assist them right now. Everyone is going through this, and we also certainly encourage consumers to patronize local merchants whenever possible.” The Swype Fast FIX TEAM provides: --Vital strategies to recover lost income. --Cash advances to get merchants through immediate crisis situations, such as paying bills, meeting payroll, and keeping their family safe. --Point of Sale methods to help business owners keep more of the money they’ve worked hard to earn, via an innovative cash discount program and the reduction of credit/debit card processing fees. --Comprehensive reviews of an operation’s employee benefits, such as health, retirement, and insurance plans. --Evaluation of the current investment portfolios of owners and investors, include real estate. --Equity capital investment available for midsize to larger operations. --Planning for future emergencies. "Resilience in Crisis" mentoring for owners and managers, along with training sessions for teams, which enable them to minimize the financial and psychological impact of these turbulent events. Says Brown, “We have clients all over the country. Our FIX TEAM’S proven solutions are not limited by borders.” The Swype Fast FIX TEAM is comprised of internal employees and strategic partner experts. Clients include mom and pop businesses with a single storefront, large companies with multiple divisions and sites, and startups. March Filing - Elections COLUMBIA – As March candidate filing continues, the SEC is asking candidates to file as soon as possible and to make an appointment before filing to help avoid crowding in the final days of the period. While the day-to-day impact of the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is uncertain, the SEC continues working with county boards to help ensure the process continues without interruption as directed by the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-09. As of March 17, approximately 700 candidates have filed statewide. During the March 2016 candidate filing period, the last comparable period, a total of 1,019 candidates filed statewide. See who has filed through Candidate Tracking at scVOTES.org Candidate filing will close at noon on March 30, 2020. All partisan candidates seeking office in the November 3, 2020 General Election must file during this period. SBA Approves Gov. Henry McMaster’s Request for Disaster Assistance COLUMBIA - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approve Governor Henry McMaster’s request for the agency to offer South Carolina’s small businesses with disaster assistance. Governor McMaster requested the disaster declaration in a March 17 letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. The disaster declaration means that South Carolina’s small businesses that have suffered substantial economic injury as a result of the COVID-19 virus may qualify for low-interest federal disaster loans. All 46 counties are included in the disaster declaration. “These low-interest loans are of monumental importance to our business community," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "There's no doubt that our state's small businesses have suffered losses throughout this incredibly difficult time, but help is on the way. To have Administrator Carranza approve our request so quickly shows that President Trump’s administration is fully committed to helping our businesses recover from the impact of this virus.” South Carolina’s businesses can apply online at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela SCDOR OFFERS MORE TIME TO FILE RETURNS AND PAY TAXES DUE The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is offering more time to file returns and pay taxes due April 1, 2020 – June 1, 2020 to assist taxpayers during the COVID-19 outbreak. Tax returns and payments due April 1 – June 1 will now be due June 1, 2020. Penalty and interest will not be charged if payment is made by June 1. This includes South Carolina Individual Income Taxes, Corporate Income Taxes, Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, and other taxes filed and paid with the SCDOR. The SCDOR is automatically applying this tax relief for all applicable returns and payments; you don't need to take any additional action. The SCDOR encourages taxpayers, some of whom may be working from home, to: Use our available online services. Visit MyDORWAY, our free online tax system, at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov to securely manage your South Carolina taxes from a smartphone or computer. Help protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by calling or emailing us instead of visiting in person. Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey’s Statement Regarding Unemployment Benefits and COVID-19 “In this unprecedented time, Employment and Workforce is working in real time with federal and state officials to create solutions and support for individuals and businesses. As we continue to work with these partners, we have collected common questions and challenges that the South Carolina workforce is facing in this uncommon time. We are compiling this information into an Employment and Workforce COVID-19 Resource Hub, which will be live Wednesday, March 18, 2020 and will be updated as changes occur,” says South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director, Dan Ellzey. “We are having ongoing conversations with business associations, business leaders and individual employers on their needs and how we can assist them.” Ellzey continues, “In addition, we have seen an exponential increase in the number of filings for unemployment insurance claims as well as call volume. Our staff is working very hard to help South Carolinians in this difficult time, and we ask for your patience as we work together to address your workforce needs.” For general information about Unemployment Insurance benefits related to COVID-19, go to: htt[s://dew.sc.gov/covid-hub For individuals whose employment has been affected by COVID-19 – due to illness, a school or daycare closing or caring for a family member with a COVID-related illness – sick leave or paid time off through their employer would be the appropriate resource for this time away from work. If a person is out of work due to a business closing, layoff or reduction in hours related to COVID-19, those individuals should file for unemployment insurance benefits. Moreover, there may be additional sources of funding for workers and businesses in the federal house bill HR 6201, Families First Coronavirus Response Act. If you are uncertain about your eligibility, you are encouraged to apply for unemployment insurance benefits. How do I apply for benefits? You must first file a claim for state unemployment benefits by visiting www.dew.sc.gov and clicking on the “MyBenefits Login” located at the top right corner of the home page. -- If you have previously filed for unemployment benefits and remember your credentials, login with your username and password. -- If you have previously filed for unemployment benefits and do not remember your credentials, click “forgot username/password” link. -- If this is your first time filing for unemployment benefits, click the “I am new here. I need to register now” link. How do I request payments for a week? You must certify each week that you are still unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and that you meet the ongoing eligibility requirements. Weekly certifications can be completed online by visiting www.dew.sc.gov and clicking the MyBenefits Login in the top right corner of the page. What are the requirement for reporting wages? If you are not self-employed and work during a week that you request benefits, you must report your hours and gross earnings when you file your weekly claim. If you are self-employed, you must report all wages during the week in which you were paid, not when you performed the work. Please note, failure to properly report all gross earnings may result in overpayment that you will be required to pay back. BI-LO Jobs