A Virus Roundup - Schools & Parents
The Education Committee of the Laurens County Branch NAACP Parenting Tips & EXPRESS BRIDGE Loan Program, Now.
Parents,
While our schools are closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak our students need to be engaged daily in constructive learning that will minimize their learning loss during this time. The Education Committee of the Laurens County Branch has researched and offers the following resources to assist you:
Free Websites for Kids
PBSkids.org Reading.ECB.org
SwitcherooZoo.com StorylineOnline.net
Kids.Nationalgeographic.com Highlightkids.com
Seussvile.com ConstitutionCenter.org
LittleGoldenBooks.com
Starfall.com
Funbrain.com
The district’s reading initiative 30 for 30 where students read a novel or chapter book and talk with you about what they have read is an engaging educational activity.
Coordinated by: Mrs. Janice Kennedy & Mrs. Carolyn Beasley Shortt
Piedmont Technical College Moves Online in Response to COVID-19
On March 15, Governor Henry McMaster ordered that all technical colleges in the state close for two weeks to students and non-essential employees to help offset the impact of COVID-19 on our communities.
Piedmont Technical College (PTC) buildings may be closed to the public, but the college is open for business.
Officials at PTC had been preparing for an announcement like this one for several weeks prior to the Governor’s Sunday afternoon press conference.
“We were not expecting the announcement so soon, but we’d already worked through most of the logistics for an online move like this,” said Dr. Ray Brooks, president of PTC. “We’ve run hundreds of sections of online courses for well over a decade now, so the infrastructure was already in place.”
As of March 16, all PTC classes had transitioned to online delivery, and all support functions were transitioning to a virtual environment.
Programs with a heavy lab component are a challenge in this environment, but faculty are working through how to handle instruction for these kinds of classes, while delivering the lecture components of the courses online now.
All PTC locations are closed through March 31. No students or members of the public will be allowed in the buildings during this time.
Through the 31st, faculty and staff will be working remotely, and will be available to assist students via the college’s learning management system, by phone, email, and other communication channels during this time. Some exceptions apply to essential personnel that need to be present on campus and others who cannot work remotely due to extenuating circumstances. Faculty will also maintain regular office hours during this time. All Faculty and Staff will continue to be paid during this period.
“I want to stress that our staff is still available to address student needs. Critical services like instruction, admissions, advising and registration are still available — just in a different format with our workforce now working remotely,” Brooks said.
PTC will be evaluating whether to open our facilities again after March 31, based on guidance from the Governor’s office and other State officials, and will announce changes to our plans on a COVID-19 webpage available at www.ptc.edu/covid-19, and via the college’s emergency notification system. Additionally, PTC has created an online F.A.Q. document available on the COVID-19 page to help answer questions, including who students can contact. This document will be continuously updated during the period that the college is closed to the public.
“The most challenging aspect of this transition we’re having to make is that we recognize that some of our students may have connectivity issues with this rapid change in course delivery,” said Brooks. “Faculty are going to be working closely with students to develop alternate arrangements where possible, and the college as a whole is going to work to solve issues as they come up.”
Brooks asked for the public’s patience as the college navigates these unprecedented circumstances. A number of events have regrettably been canceled out of an abundance of caution and in compliance with the Governor’s order. For now, May commencement remains on the schedule.
“We know graduation is an important event in the lives of our students, and if we need to make adjustments, we’ll ensure we make alternate arrangements to give our graduates the public recognition they deserve,” said Brooks.
As the situation evolves, PTC will post any pertinent information related to college plans on the COVID-19 webpage.
On Thursday, on its Facebook page, District 56 announced a Book-A-Day video series. The first book was "Say Something," by Peter Reynolds. Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields did the reading.
Also, see the Facebook Page - The Unfinished Artwork of Laurens School District 56 (Travis Bouknight and the visual arts teachers).
Dr. O'Shields' regular monthly column is on Page 7A of today's Chronicle.
Presbyterian College says, "Online instruction (began) on Monday, March 23. We will evaluate the situation as new information becomes available, with the possibility of resuming in-person instruction on Tuesday, April 14."
Social gathering are being curtailed;
Schools hand out lunches and lessons
Teachers at Clinton High School handed out free food, even as restaurant owners tried to figure out last Wednesday morning how to convert to take-out only.
Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closure of all restaurants in South Carolina for dine-in dining. Big Boys restaurant in Clinton closed - it is a sit-down, eat-in buffet. Others posted signs about take-out only. Steamers in Uptown Clinton set up tables and chairs for take-out waiting and “curb service”.
Steamers Owner Brandon Page, in a Facebook post, wrote, “I ask that you support our community during these trying times. There are a lot of local restaurant and retail businesses that rely on our community to survive. If there os ever a time to shop local, this is it. As not only a business owner, but a life long Clintonian, I challenge our community to come together and help each other.”
Outside dining also is prohibited.
Food was distributed - in place of in-school breakfast and lunch, free for all students in District 56 - for the first time last Wednesday morning at Clinton High School and Joanna Woodson Elementary School. There were 2,167 meals distributed on Thursday. It will continue weekdays until, at least, March 31, McMaster’s target date for re-opening public schools. Most private schools, also, have shut down as the governor has mandated an end to gatherings of more than 50 people.
In addition to the closings of all public schools in South Carolina, the governor’s order for Clinton and Laurens County meant the closing of three other schools.
Summit Classical School and Thornwell Charter School, both in Clinton, are closed until, at least, March 31 by McMaster's order.
Summit Classical is instructing its parents to pick-up lunch/breakfast at the District 56 and Laurens District 55 schools/pick-up sites. Thornwell Charter is instructing its parents to pick-up lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Thornwell dining hall (Thornwell's houses are quarantined, and counselors are doing their work via telephone).
Laurens Academy’s planned return date is April 13. Faculty and staff met March 16 to plan for students and parents in a 2-hour window to come to the school to pick-up textbooks and other resources. More communications was forthcoming via e-mail.
In a Facebook post, Headmaster Todd Kirk wrote, “Laurens Academy will beat the Coronavirus. In all reality, the victory is already in hand. We will wait until April 13, and that will be our best day ... we’ll be back, that’s a promise. I’m so thankful for every student and family that’s part of our 25 year history. No student or family is irrelevant as to where we are today ... especially at this time pray for us and don’t stop.”
District 55’s food distribution is being handled at individual schools.
Instructional materials for in-home lessons also were distributed in District 56 and 55.
Spring Break for the districts is scheduled for April 6 - 10. Clinton High School’s Commencement is set for June 4. Piedmont Tech has announced a change to all on-line learning, and Presbyterian College's spring sports season is over, after a suspension announcement by the Big South Conference. The Clinton Family YMCA closed Friday.
All this is in response to the Coronavirus, a two-strand animals-to-humans mutated virus that especially targets the human lungs. It originated in the Wuhan Province of China, and entered the U.S. through Washington State.
There is no cure or vaccine; and its mortality rate is much higher than the regular flu, experts say.
U.S. Department of Education Approves South Carolina Assessment Suspension Waiver
|
COLUMBIA – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) have received notice that the U.S. Department of Education has approved the agency's assessment and accountability suspension waiver that was submitted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The suspension of South Carolina's student assessments will allow educators to focus on meeting the needs of students and relieve undue anxiety faced by parents and students," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Our efforts must be concentrated on addressing this unprecedented public health pandemic. I appreciate Secretary DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education recognizing this and swiftly approving our waiver request."
On March 17, 2020, Superintendent Spearman sent a letter
to U.S. Department of Education Deputy Secretary of Education, Mick Zais, indicating South Carolina’s intent to suspend federally required assessments and giving notice of submitting additional accountability measure waivers. On March 20, 2020, the U.S. Department of Education released a form for states to request such waivers. The SCDE completed and submitted the waiver form on the same day, and the U.S. Department of Education reviewed and gave South Carolina approval to suspend assessments and waived certain accountability measures.
For spring 2020, South Carolina will not administer any of the following assessment programs:
The SCDE is working closely with the vendors of college entrance, college credit, and workforce readiness assessments to explore innovative approaches, such as testing online. To the extent possible, districts may administer these assessments to students who may need them for post-secondary or employment aspirations. These assessments include Advanced Placement, SAT, ACT, and WIN Ready to Work. Should these assessments be able to be administered, they will continue to be paid for by the state.
No Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame Induction
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame is going to postpone the 2020 induction banquet, originally scheduled for April 30, to a later date in 2020. As soon as we get a date confirmed, we will reach out to everyone.
Thank you for your continued support of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame and we are excited to induct our newest members later in 2020.
Regards,
Billy Dunlap, Chairman
Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame
Gov. Henry McMaster Takes Further Action to Enhance State's Response to COVID-19
COLUMBIA – Governor Henry McMaster, on Thursday, issued Executive Order 2020-11, directing state agency heads to determine which agency employees should be considered essential, and to allow all non-essential state employees work from home.
Additional actions taken by the governor in Executive Order 2020-11:
-- Regarding public universities, colleges, and technical colleges: each institution’s president will, at their discretion, determine essential employees and allow non-essential employees to work from home, and in all cases, to allow students to continue coursework online for the semester;
-- Waived Department of Employment and Workforce regulations to allow unemployment claims to be expedited by at least one week;
-- Unemployment insurance payments are suspended for employers until June 1st, allowing business owners to have additional capital on hand;
-- Procurement regulations are temporarily suspended to allow state agencies to rapidly acquire resources to combat the COVID-19 virus;
-- DHEC will temporarily suspend enforcement of certificate of need regulations necessary to expedite treatment for the virus.
Gov. Henry McMaster Urges Donations, Extends Income Tax Deadline, Allows Curbside Sale of Beer and Wine by Restaurants
Report: Over Half of State Employees Working from Home
COLUMBIA – Governor Henry McMaster has taken additional actions to enhance the state’s response to COVID-19’s continued impact to South Carolina.
“Team South Carolina is constantly reviewing the COVID 19 situation, and all plans and contingencies to contain this virus remain on the table,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “That includes "shelter-in-place," a drastic action that other states with larger population centers have taken. It is my hope that this will not be necessary here, and I believe it to be much less likely, as long as South Carolinians follow official instructions and take recommended precautions now.”
The governor has asked construction contractors and others in the skilled trade industry to donate whatever personal protective equipment they can spare to healthcare professionals and state agencies in the greatest need, including respirator masks commonly used in construction settings. Those willing to make donations can contact Mary Louise Resch of Habitat for Humanity for logistical coordination via email at: mlresch@habitatsc.org
The governor has also issued Executive Order 2020-12, which directs the Department of Revenue to waive additional regulations in order to allow restaurants to include sealed containers of beer and wine for curbside pickup or “to-go” orders only. This waiver does not authorize or apply to open containers or delivery services.
The governor also directed the Department of Revenue to conform the state’s income tax deadline to July 15th, which is the new federal income tax deadline. Other state taxes will remain delayed until June 1st, as previously ordered.
On Thursday, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-11, to ensure that critical state government services remained available to the public and to prevent potential exposure to the COVID 19 virus.
As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Administration reports that for 52 of 74 state agencies there were 13,902 state employees working from home or taking leave. There were 11,411 state employees at work. As remaining agencies report to the Department, these numbers will be updated.
LAURENS COUNTY MUSEUM ASSOCIATION
Effective immediately, the Laurens County Museum is canceling all events and programs sponsored and hosted by the Museum. The Museum facility located on Laurens Street in the City of Laurens will be closed until further notice.
The Laurens County Museum Association is acting in compliance with federal and state guidelines in response to the medical situation resulting from the Covid-19 virus pandemic.
“The Board of Directors of the Laurens County Museum Association is acting with caution and with concern for the public,” said Carolyn Beasley Shortt, the president of the Laurens County Museum Association. “Our Board, patrons and volunteers are committed to providing a great museum for Laurens County and that work will continue when the health emergency has passed.”
Supporters of the Laurens County Museum can be informed about future museum activities through Facebook and the website at laurenscountymuseum.org.
No Food Hoarding - Commissioner Weathers
COLUMBIA — As South Carolinians come together to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers wants people to know that there is plenty of food to weather the crisis.
“As we monitor the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve reached out to farmers, grocery stores and other industry partners, and we have no concerns about their ability to continue supplying food to us all,” Weathers said.
From peach growers to poultry producers, South Carolina farmers continue to grow and raise food; and the domestic transportation and retail infrastructure is well adapted to handle increased demand.
Nonetheless, Commissioner Weathers urged people to be prepared, but not hoard food or other supplies. South Carolinians may see some empty shelves, but retailers are quickly restocking as new deliveries come in.
“The American food supply chain is stable and robust,” Weathers said.
Education Coming to SC ETV
COLUMBIA – South Carolina ETV (SCETV) announced a plan in partnership with the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) to broadcast streamlined, curriculum-based programming for the state’s pre-K through 12th grade students in response to mandatory school closures due to the coronavirus.
SCETV is the state's only public educational broadcasting network with 11 television stations and eight radio stations throughout South Carolina. With an estimated 800,000 students enrolled in more than 1,250 schools in 81 public school districts across the state, this partnership between SCETV and SCDE recognizes the importance of continuing the educational experience by providing access to free educational resources to those students at home during this difficult, unprecedented time.
Utilizing the power of television, content broadcasted will be specifically targeted to children enrolled in pre-K through the 12th grade. That content will align with current state and federal standards so that programming is flexible enough to serve as both supplemental and fundamental, based on timing and need.
Dear Editor:
The following release is being sent to you through the S.C. Press Association's eRELEASE service. Please consider it for publication in your newspaper. Thank you.
Struggling SC Merchants Facing the Coronavirus Crisis Have a Local Team to Turn To When Revenue Drops or Even Disappears, HOW DO BUSINESSES and FAMILIES SURVIVE?
COLUMBIA -- As the world changes by the minute, merchants face almost desperate situations they could have never planned for.
What happens when: A restaurant is limited to takeout and delivery? Clothing store items remain on untouched hangers? No one is buying tires and oil changes because they can’t travel? Auto dealerships lock up the keys? The computer shop is overwhelmed with repair work from remote workers and need to hire more people?
“The challenging and scary scenarios are endless, and worried merchants need immediate help. We understand that our clients build a life, not just a business,” says Swype Fast Chief Operating Officer, Lance Brown. Brown holds a MBA from The Fuqua School of Business of Duke University, and developed the merchant partnership strategy for one the nation’s largest banks.
Headquartered in Columbia, SC, Swype Fast was launched in 2017 by longtime banking, real estate, and insurance executives to offer merchants in all industries a wide range of vital business services. Says Brown, “When we first got started it was important to create the Financial Intervention Experts Team, our FIX TEAM. Merchants face emergencies every day, so they may need immediate resources that can help them with everything from the quick acquisition of ready capital and a program to significantly reduce credit card processing fees, to insurance products and real estate opportunities. As this virus situation unfolds, it could end up becoming a matter of basic survival for merchants and their families. We are here to assist them right now. Everyone is going through this, and we also certainly encourage consumers to patronize local merchants whenever possible.”
The Swype Fast FIX TEAM provides:
--Vital strategies to recover lost income.
--Cash advances to get merchants through immediate crisis situations, such as paying bills, meeting payroll, and keeping their family safe.
--Point of Sale methods to help business owners keep more of the money they’ve worked hard to earn, via an innovative cash discount program and the reduction of credit/debit card processing fees.
--Comprehensive reviews of an operation’s employee benefits, such as health, retirement, and insurance plans.
--Evaluation of the current investment portfolios of owners and investors, include real estate.
--Equity capital investment available for midsize to larger operations.
--Planning for future emergencies.
"Resilience in Crisis" mentoring for owners and managers, along with training sessions for teams, which enable them to minimize the financial and psychological impact of these turbulent events.
Says Brown, “We have clients all over the country. Our FIX TEAM’S proven solutions are not limited by borders.” The Swype Fast FIX TEAM is comprised of internal employees and strategic partner experts. Clients include mom and pop businesses with a single storefront, large companies with multiple divisions and sites, and startups.
March Filing - Elections
COLUMBIA – As March candidate filing continues, the SEC is asking candidates to file as soon as possible and to make an appointment before filing to help avoid crowding in the final days of the period. While the day-to-day impact of the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is uncertain, the SEC continues working with county boards to help ensure the process continues without interruption as directed by the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-09.
As of March 17, approximately 700 candidates have filed statewide. During the March 2016 candidate filing period, the last comparable period, a total of 1,019 candidates filed statewide. See who has filed through Candidate Tracking at scVOTES.org
Candidate filing will close at noon on March 30, 2020. All partisan candidates seeking office in the November 3, 2020 General Election must file during this period.
SBA Approves Gov. Henry McMaster’s Request for Disaster Assistance
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approve Governor Henry McMaster’s request for the agency to offer South Carolina’s small businesses with disaster assistance. Governor McMaster requested the disaster declaration in a March 17 letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.
The disaster declaration means that South Carolina’s small businesses that have suffered substantial economic injury as a result of the COVID-19 virus may qualify for low-interest federal disaster loans. All 46 counties are included in the disaster declaration.
“These low-interest loans are of monumental importance to our business community," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "There's no doubt that our state's small businesses have suffered losses throughout this incredibly difficult time, but help is on the way. To have Administrator Carranza approve our request so quickly shows that President Trump’s administration is fully committed to helping our businesses recover from the impact of this virus.”
South Carolina’s businesses can apply online at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela
SCDOR OFFERS MORE TIME TO FILE RETURNS AND PAY TAXES DUE
The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is offering more time to file returns and pay taxes due April 1, 2020 – June 1, 2020 to assist taxpayers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tax returns and payments due April 1 – June 1 will now be due June 1, 2020. Penalty and interest will not be charged if payment is made by June 1. This includes South Carolina Individual Income Taxes, Corporate Income Taxes, Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, and other taxes filed and paid with the SCDOR. The SCDOR is automatically applying this tax relief for all applicable returns and payments; you don't need to take any additional action.
The SCDOR encourages taxpayers, some of whom may be working from home, to:
Use our available online services. Visit MyDORWAY, our free online tax system, at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov to securely manage your South Carolina taxes from a smartphone or computer.
Help protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by calling or emailing us instead of visiting in person.
Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey’s Statement Regarding Unemployment Benefits and COVID-19
“In this unprecedented time, Employment and Workforce is working in real time with federal and state officials to create solutions and support for individuals and businesses. As we continue to work with these partners, we have collected common questions and challenges that the South Carolina workforce is facing in this uncommon time. We are compiling this information into an Employment and Workforce COVID-19 Resource Hub, which will be live Wednesday, March 18, 2020 and will be updated as changes occur,” says South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director, Dan Ellzey. “We are having ongoing conversations with business associations, business leaders and individual employers on their needs and how we can assist them.”
Ellzey continues, “In addition, we have seen an exponential increase in the number of filings for unemployment insurance claims as well as call volume. Our staff is working very hard to help South Carolinians in this difficult time, and we ask for your patience as we work together to address your workforce needs.”
For general information about Unemployment Insurance benefits related to COVID-19, go to:
htt[s://dew.sc.gov/covid-hub
For individuals whose employment has been affected by COVID-19 – due to illness, a school or daycare closing or caring for a family member with a COVID-related illness – sick leave or paid time off through their employer would be the appropriate resource for this time away from work.
If a person is out of work due to a business closing, layoff or reduction in hours related to COVID-19, those individuals should file for unemployment insurance benefits.
Moreover, there may be additional sources of funding for workers and businesses in the federal house bill HR 6201, Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
If you are uncertain about your eligibility, you are encouraged to apply for unemployment insurance benefits.
How do I apply for benefits?
You must first file a claim for state unemployment benefits by visiting www.dew.sc.gov and clicking on the “MyBenefits Login” located at the top right corner of the home page.
-- If you have previously filed for unemployment benefits and remember your credentials, login with your username and password.
-- If you have previously filed for unemployment benefits and do not remember your credentials, click “forgot username/password” link.
-- If this is your first time filing for unemployment benefits, click the “I am new here. I need to register now” link.
How do I request payments for a week?
You must certify each week that you are still unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and that you meet the ongoing eligibility requirements. Weekly certifications can be completed online by visiting www.dew.sc.gov
and clicking the MyBenefits Login in the top right corner of the page.
What are the requirement for reporting wages?
If you are not self-employed and work during a week that you request benefits, you must report your hours and gross earnings when you file your weekly claim. If you are self-employed, you must report all wages during the week in which you were paid, not when you performed the work. Please note, failure to properly report all gross earnings may result in overpayment that you will be required to pay back.
BI-LO Jobs
Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company and home of BI-LO (Harveys and Winn-Dixie) has announced “immediate actions to better assist the community during this unprecedented time.” The regional grocer says it will offer modified store and pharmacy hours to provide clean, safe shopping environments as well as employment opportunities for those in need throughout the Southeast.
Due to the current impact of COVID-19 on hospitality and restaurant industries, Southeastern Grocers is hiring additional associates to be neighborhood heroes in serving customers and communities. The grocer is offering positions to individuals throughout the Southeast who have been affected by restricted working hours as a result of mandated store and restaurant closures. Also, The SEG Gives Foundation will donate $250,000 to Feeding America to help its network of food banks provide much-needed support to those facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grocer’s donation will help ensure meals will be provided to customers throughout the Southeast – now, when they need it most.
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “As a grocer and people-first company, we are doing everything in our power during this time of uncertainty to lessen the impact it has on our associates, customers, community members and their loved ones. When shopping in our stores, please be kind to one another and take a minute to thank our heroic associates for going above and beyond to serve our customers. Now more than ever, it is imperative we work together to ensure all individuals and families have access to a safe shopping environment as well as fresh, nutritious meals as more people are eating at home. We are always looking for talented associates who can provide our customers with quality service. Given the increasing demand for essential items, we have expedited the hiring process to ensure we can provide jobs to those who have been impacted by the current situation.
“As a community, we are stronger together!”