The Virus - The New Normal

PC President: “this is heartbreaking for students” -- The Laurens Response to new order, USC-Union Status.

It’s the new normal. Cities and counties are declaring their own States of Emergency. Businesses that people are used to seeing open - closed to the public. Colleges canceling on-campus spring semester, leaving four- and five-year seniors without diplomas, and having to issue refunds.

“Campus simply won’t be the same without our students,” said Presbyterian College President Bob Staton.

He announced an until-further-notice closing of the Clinton campus. It joins all non-essential businesses in the state, shut down by Gov. Henry McMaster's orders on March 31. This week and next, the U.S. death toll is expected to rise dramatically.

Local governments might be able to get federal money, for their losses, if they have a declared State of Emergency. But, even if not, it’s “not harmful” to have made the declaration, Laurens County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks told the county council, during a March 24 telephone meeting.

The county has closed the Hillcrest Square all-purpose center - large truck-pulled signs in the parking lot direct customers to the Drive-Thru, and send employees to a separate entrance.

“I think our country has come together, somewhat, and our county too, working through the municipalities,” Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said.

The Clinton Chronicle and many other businesses’ offices are closed to foot-traffic. The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission closed its office and its drive-through - just one employee works the office (phones, e-mail etc.) on a three-person rotation.

“We are going through trying times and we’re adjusting,” Ted Davenport told the commission’s board March 24.

“We have to do everything we can to keep our workforce healthy,” Executive Director Jeff Field said. The commission has 4,000 water and sewer customers.

Clinton’s municipal buildings are closed to the public. There will be no public schools until, at least, May 1 in South Carolina; families are picking up pre-packaged meals.

“I believe our teachers — all our employees — see our students as their children. Our bus drivers and cafeteria workers see our students as their children. And when you are a family, you come together when times get tough. You work together. You face AND overcome obstacles together,” District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said.

Prisma Health has announced furloughs.

"We are taking this management action due to the negative impact that the COVID-19 public health crisis is having on our business operations. The number of elective cases, which generate a major portion of our income, has decreased dramatically ... Additionally, we are incurring significant new costs associated with the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients who are seeking care from Prisma Health," CEO Mark O’Halla said.

Prisma Health manages the Laurens County Hospital.

Health system officials briefed members of the SC General Assembly by tele-conference on their virus response, and announced 4 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus (the State Senate returns to session today). Nurses told The State newspaper that they are concerned everything possible is not being done to ensure their safety in the workplace.

On March 28, SC DHEC announced Laurens County’s first COVID-19 case - now there are 4, the zip codes of patients show Clinton, Mountville, Gray Court and Laurens (their names are protected by HIPPA). On March 31, the state’s health agency announced there are 1,293 cases statewide, resulting in 26 deaths. SC health experts expect more than 8,000 cases in the state by May 2.

United States health experts expect, at least, 100,000 deaths before this global pandemic responds to “flattening the curve” measures, President Trump said March 29.

The president wants the American economy to get moving again by June 1. In late March, though, SC claims for unemployment rose by 1600 percent, and then by 3149 percent.

Business is adapting to “the new normal”:

-- 2 employees at Chik Fil a in Clemson and Seneca tested positive; the restaurants were closed for deep cleaning.

-- 1 employee at Anderson Medical Center tested positive.

-- 1 employee at Boeing, North Charleston, tested positive.

-- 1 employee at International Paper, Eastover (near Columbia) tested positive.

-- 1 employee at the Home Depot in Simpsonville tested positive.

-- Clemson University and UNC Asheville reported their first cases. Liberty University sent its students back to campus to finish out the spring semester.

-- The Tokyo Olympics are postponed to 2021; the Indy 500 until August; the Kentucky Derby until September; Wimbleton tennis, postponed for the first time since WWII.

-- Bi-Lo joined Harris Teeter and Publix in announcing that they would be setting up barriers between customers and cashiers.

-- Dollar General announced a 10% discount for “all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen ... on qualifying purchases. Individuals can present their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores to receive the discount.”

-- Travel bans are being enacted from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - the nation’s “epi-center” of the possibly deadly COVID-19. There is no cure - and no preventative vaccine.

-- The Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy announced the donation of medical supplies to DHEC and the state’s medical community. The College of Arts and Sciences announced a Virtual Honors Day program. Palmetto Girls State will not be held at PC.

-- Two Laurens County industries, Fibertex Nonwovens and Josten’s, are working on re-tooling their primary businesses toward making medical supplies. Laurens County’s largest employer, ZF Transmissions, is closed because the worldwide auto market is soft; and Samsung in Newberry was closed, cleaned and expected to re-open Monday, it has 2 positive virus cases among its workforce. BMW, Greer, and Boeing, Charleston, announced layoffs.

-- 32 employee-cases are reported at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, 25 recruit-cases are reported at Fort Jackson, 2 employee-cases are reported at Self Regional in Greenwood.

-- President Trump directed General Motors to re-tool to make ventilators - he said the nation’s stockpile of these medical supplies was very low when he took office 3 1/2 years ago. He is up for re-election on Nov. 3, 2020.

USC Union 4-15-20

USC Union Campus Issues Update

In the interest of maintaining the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, USC Union campus will remain closed until August 1st per USC’s president, Bob Caslen.

Although campus is closed and all face-to-face class settings have been suspended, classes are being held virtually during the remainder of the spring semester.

Classes will extend the remote learning through the end of the summer semesters as well. The pass/fail option for undergraduate students has been expanded and has been made applicable to spring 2020 classes. To view summer and fall courses, visit the campus website at uscunion.sc.edu, and click on the quick link “2020 Course Information” on the main page. Please contact your advisor to register for summer and fall classes as soon as possible.

The campus bookstore will open on Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. for any students that need to purchase or pick up their textbooks only. Please email Tanja Black (trblack@mailbox.sc.edu) or Stacey Eaves (sinclaim@mailbox.sc.edu) with any books you may need for your courses. They will provide availability and pricing, and will place the charge on your student account after they submit the order. Students may pay online through Self Service Carolina using a check, credit card, or summer financial aid (if applicable). Orders can be shipped to an address provided or individual pickup times can be scheduled.

All campus events have been canceled until further notice. This includes all athletic games, practices, and camps and all community events held on campus. May commencement ceremonies have been tentatively rescheduled for August. A confirmed date and time will be announced later.

Our phone lines are open (864) 424-8100 and also for your convenience an online chat option has been added to the campus website (uscunion.sc.edu). Important department numbers:

Admissions: (864) 424-8056 Financial Aid: (864) 424-8024 Bookstore: (864) 424-8080 Laurens Location: (864) 681-1456.