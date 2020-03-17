The Virus Closes Clinton Public Buildings; Laurens Declares Emergency

BREAKING NEWS: CLINTON RESTRICTS ACCESS; LAURENS CANCELS ALL EVENTS.

CLINTON -- Officials at the City of Clinton have announced decisions to restrict access to all City facilities 3/17/2020, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until further notice.

This decision is in response to recent calls from state government officials and the CDC for citizens to practice social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon reaffirmed that all administrative decisions regarding COVID-19 were made in the interest of citizens and city personnel. “The health, safety and wellbeing of our citizens and employees is our top priority,” Cannon said.

Signs will be displayed on all entrances with pertinent contact information for customers in need of immediate assistance.

During this time, the city will still conduct all business, including business licenses and permits, through its drive thru window. Citizens are also encouraged to use the city’s online portal for utility payments by visiting www.cityofclintonsc.com and clicking “Pay Online” from the main

menu.

Please contact media@cityofclintonsc.com with any questions or concerns.

SC DHEC Webpage: scdhec.gov/covid19

From: golaurens.com

In response to the COVID-19 national and statewide public health emergency, the Administration of the City of Laurens is taking action to protect the health and well-being of its citizens and prevent the spread of infection.

Tuesday morning, March 17, Mayor Nathan Senn issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in the City of Laurens, following the declarations of a national emergency by President Trump and a state public health emergency by Governor McMaster.

The City’s response to the COVID-19 virus is a combination of both administrative and voluntary measures.

With immediate effect, the City has cancelled all publicly sponsored events scheduled through April 17. This will include all Main Street Laurens programs. The Ridge will be closed to the public, and senior/youth programs are suspended until further notice. As a voluntary measure, all community organizations and groups are requested to limit meetings to no more than fifty people. Even small gatherings scheduled to take place in venues where “social distancing” of at least six feet between individuals is not possible should be cancelled.

City Hall and other city buildings will not be accessible to the public, beginning with Tuesday’s City Council meeting. However, the City is making arrangements for the meeting to the broadcast online. Paying fees, applying for permits, and other transactions which normally occur in-person should be handled either online or by telephone.

While these emergency administrative measures are in place, the public will still be provided with the essential functions of city government, especially those of emergency responders.

“We must take action to ensure that our police and fire departments can carry on operations during this challenging time. So, we will do our best to keep our first responders safe from infection,” said Senn. “If we do that well, we’ll continue to have the staff we need to keep our citizens safe.”

“We have taken this action in coordination with leadership throughout the county,” said Mayor Senn.

The Mayor and City Administrator Gary Coleman have worked in conjunction with both Laurens County leadership and the City of Clinton to develop these emergency responsive measures. The steps taken by the City of Laurens largely mirror those taken by the City of Greenville, though they have been tailored to local needs and reflect the most up-to-date guidance issued by state and federal authorities.

Mayor Senn believes the City’s actions are reasonable, but significant enough to make a difference. “We have developed plans thoughtfully. We will not give in to panic, but we will not be reckless either. We are taking appropriate precautions which are consistent with the guidance we have received from the federal government and DHEC. Ultimately, our top priority is the safety and health of our citizens.”

The City of Laurens hopes that by taking these measures, it may limit the spread of infection and save lives, while reducing the potential impact of this emergency on the local economy and our way of life.