Virus cancels school

BREAKING NEWS: No schools this year - Note: District 56 has an updated schedule for WiFi equipped buses on its Facebook page.

Gov. Henry McMaster made the announcement this morning. The Executive Order is coming next week, media sources said.

South Carolina's K-12 schools had been on-line through April 30, under an order from the governor. Colleges and universities had bee on-line since late March - Presbyterian College has said it will have Commencement later. School superintendents had made recommendations to McMaster and Secretary of Education Molly Spearman.

The decisions is part of an effort to stem the fast-moving Coronavirus, which has killed 135 South Carolinians including 1 Clinton resident. Coronavirus causes COVID-19, a potentially deadly respiratory infection. Especially at risk are the elderly and people with underlying poor health conditions - 57% of the people who have died in SC are black.

SC DHEC reports the Coronavirus cases each day - there are 20 in Laurens County - and other data about the virus spread including nursing homes where cases have been reported. One nursing home in Hanahan, near Charleston, has had 57 cases reported among residents and staff.

The Coronavirus spreads easily through person to person contact especially in close quarters. It spreads through the air by people coughing and breathing. and it lives for some time on various surfaces.

The governor has re-opened most businesses (except person to person businesses like salons and gyms), beaches and public water access, and state park will be re-opened in May with conditions specific to the individual parks. People are encouraged to wear home-made face masks when they are in public or in close quarters - leaving high-grade face masks for healthcare professionals.

THIS IS DISTRICT 56 SUPERINTENDENT DR. DAVID O'SHIELDS' TAKE ON THE VIRUS/SCHOOLS:

District 56 Moves on Waffle House Style

Waffle House is a staple of many communities. In fact, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an unofficial Waffle House Index (WHI): Code Red (closed), Code Yellow (operational but services and food choices are limited), and Code Green (open, full service available). Former FEMA head, Craig Fulgate remarked, “If you get there [to an emergency] and the Waffle House is closed? That is really bad…” (Bauerlein, Valerie (September 1, 2011) “How to Measure a Storm’s Fury One Breakfast at a Time.” The Wall Street Journal)

Well, this current “storm” known as COVID 19 is bad, really bad! Many Waffle Houses are closed…some are not. Schools are on the surface closed but are in no way out. In fact, using another Waffle House phrase, schools—just like the hash browns—are scattered, smothered and covered.

Scattered: Although we may be in different homes and in different communities, schoolwork is still happening. Teachers are instructing classes online (using Google Meets) from their homes or other suitable places. Faculty meetings still occur, state department meetings still happen, and professional development still moves inexorably onward.

Smothered: Having never dealt with something like this before, students, parents, teachers, and a host of other indispensables feel like they are underwater. It is a natural response to the weight of the quarantine; however, as our daughter Katie (an epidemiologist) will attest, social distancing and staying at home have reduced the total number of infections. But we still feel smothered, nonetheless. Assignments, lessons, and efforts stay on course.

Covered: Although work would seem to decrease, the opposite is true. Rather than running in a normal, routine fashion, meals for students require Sunday and Tuesday afternoon packing, Monday and Wednesday packing, loading, and distributing. New learning still occurs although now through virtual classrooms or packet pickup. Learning takes no vacation…learning cannot be quarantined.

Our little, loving district has remained resolute through this pandemic. Much like the British during the Battle of Britain, we hunker down, do as we must, live as best we can, and follow the orders of the governor. We recognize better days are ahead. We know we must endure now so we can live later with much less restrictions.

Teachers continue to develop instructional material for our students and are providing academic feedback when assignments are submitted. To ensure students are provided timely feedback, it is important assignments are turned in every week. Our schools are open every Wednesday for paper/pencil packet return. All students in grades 4-12 can turn in their materials electronically through Google Classroom.

Students in grades 4-12 have been issued Chromebooks and have access to Live Lessons every Monday - Thursday. Students who need Wi-Fi access can join district Wi-Fi stations located at the back-parking lot of Clinton Middle School or at the numerous Wi-Fi bus locations (found on the district Facebook page).

On the horizon, Grade 3 Chromebooks will be issued in the next two weeks. Wi-Fi will be available at Clinton High School within the next month.

Students, especially high school students, make sure to connect with your teachers. They truly care about you. Doing the assignments are more for academic feedback than the grade. You can do it.

Instruction and public relations remain resilient with increased efforts to connect, comfort, and communicate with our families. We work hard to keep our community aware and connected to district operations via social media.

The district’s Facebook page is updated regularly and often to communicate important information.

Teachers and/or students read aloud daily in our “Book of the Day” story time and these reading are then shared on Facebook.

I provide weekly video messages for families on Facebook.

Lunch service and instruction reminders are posted as information changes or new opportunities occur.

Our first online board meeting was live streamed on Facebook on Monday, April 13.

Our next board meeting, Monday, April 27, will also be live streamed. We are by no means experts with this video conferencing, but we are willing and able to learn from our mistakes.

Since the school closure (March 16, 2020), our cafeteria staff, volunteers, bus drivers and faculty and other staff have served 120,966 meals. Talk about a herculean effort.

As you can see, many things continue to happen in our wonderful little learning community. Many things continue to evolve and develop as the pandemic rages on; however, one thing, the most important thing, remains: every decision revolves around doing what’s best for our community, specifically our students!

Just like my favorite order at Waffle House are “scattered, smothered, and covered” hash browns, as a district we may be “scattered” from pillar to post, but our communities are “smothered” with love and attention and “covered” with hope and prayers.

(Dr. David O’Shields is superintendent of Laurens School District 56.)