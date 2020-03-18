THE CORONAVIRUS CANCELS EVERYTHING.

https://www.fitsnews.com/2020/03/17/23-of-scs-47-coronavirus-cases-in-kershaw-county-after-largest-1-day-jump/

Schools are closed. College, high school and Y athletes are idle. Nearly all local events are cancelled - some states have closed all bars and restaurants. Store shelves have been emptied by panic-buying.

Starting today (March 18) School District 56 will have a pick-up point for meals. Thornwell is also offering free breakfast and lunch for children 18 and younger; look for the sign on South Broad Street.

Even as offers of help poured in, this “social distancing” advocated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has brought life in Clinton to a virtual standstill.

As it became apparent that the governor was going to close public schools until the end of this month, District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said, “As you know, the reason for this closure is to suppress the transmission of the coronavirus. As such, please remember to wash your hands, limit visits with sick or the elderly, and practice covering your mouth should you sneeze or cough. The coronavirus is spread through the air and is a respiratory infection. Please use sanitizers or soap to reduce the likelihood of transmission. The District will post additional information on its webpage and Facebook accounts on a regular and as needed basis. We regard District 56 as one large family and request that everyone work together to overcome this obstacle. We hope to return to a normal schedule as soon as possible; however, the Office of the Governor and the South Carolina Department of Education will continue to update us regarding our next steps.”

There is an open site for meal pick-up at Clinton High School at the patio area on the back side of Clinton High from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day starting TODAY (Wednesday, March 18th). Any student 18 and under may pick up a bag lunch. The District is working with transportation on delivering lunches on bus routes.

It is a full-blown State of Emergency, as declared by President Donald Trump and SC Governor Henry McMaster. Laurens County Emergency Management Director Joey Avery said, “Laurens County is in the process of working with SCDHEC along with the CDC’s guidance to continuously update the County’s Continuity of Operations Plan. The county last exercised this plan in 2018 when several cases of West Nile Virus were discovered in several dead birds through various parts of the county. Laurens County Emergency Management has been and will continue to plan and to provide updated information to the schools, industries, local government, public agencies and the general public.

“The county wants to educate the public and talk about preparation but more importantly prevention. Follow the preventive guidelines from the CDC and DHEC:

“-- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“-- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

“-- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

“-- Stay home when you are sick.

“-- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

“-- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.”

The State became involved when there were two cases - in Kershaw and Charleston counties. Initially, just two school districts were closed - Kershaw and Lancaster.

Now, there are 28 cases - concentrated in the City of Camden, but spread throughout the state.

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist (DHEC Care Line, 1-855-472-3432).

Clinton Family YMCA Executive Director Gene Simmons said, “Due to the concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Clinton Family YMCA is suspending all games and practices and delaying the start of the 2020 regular season for its Dixie Youth Baseball and Dixie Softball youth sports program until April 4th upon the recommendation of Dixie Youth Baseball, Inc. and guidelines from the U. S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A targeted date of April 6 to resume practice and games is tentatively scheduled pending the status of the COVID-19 pandemic both locally and nationally.”

High school spring sports are shut down, because schools have been ordered closed. Presbyterian College shut down its athletics by instruction from the Big South Conference, following the lead of the NCAA. The national association’s hugely popular Men’s and Women’s Basketball Champions (known as March Madness, a trademarked name) are cancelled; that deprived the United of South Carolina women’s basketball team, ranked No. 1 in the nation, the chance to seek another championship.

Some events got in just under the wire. Spotlight on Agriculture was held for the 46th time on March 12. The Clinton High School Academic Team won a State Championship on March 7 - Clinton Middle School was runner-up in its category. Then Clinton High Robotics Team won its event State Championship this past weekend.

The SC and National Science Olympiads have been cancelled. Clinton Middle School is the defending South Carolina Champion in this event.

Many more events and meetings were called off - Tuesday’s Laurens County Development Corporation’s board meeting, the second weekend of Willie Wonka Jr. by the Laurens County Community Theater, and Thursday’s Laurens County Republican Party and State/Congress Delegation meeting in Laurens.

Party Chair Brenda Stewart said, “Everyone is encouraged to follow suggested protocols and be mindful of those around you, especially the elderly. Pray for our Nation and for President Trump, Vice President Pence and the entire team coordinating the response to this situation.”

Also, the Laurens County Democratic Party has postponed its March 31 county convention.

On the Congressional level, Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-3rd-Laurens, voted “no” to the most recent House of Representatives Coronavirus Aid Bill.

Duncan said, “The final negotiated text of tonight’s coronavirus response bill was introduced just 20 minutes before the vote, without any time to adequately read or study the bill, without hearings, and with only 20 minutes of debate on the House floor. It was also a bill not solely focused on combatting the coronavirus, and it lacked proper flexibility for small businesses regarding the paid sick leave provisions – not to mention we have no clue what it costs. Because of this, I unfortunately couldn’t support the legislation.

“This wasn’t a must-pass bill tonight. It was something that we should have taken our time on instead of operating under a false sense of urgency, which leads to bad legislation. I stand ready and willing to work in Congress to advance a targeted, smart, and measured approach to ensure the best possible outcome for our nation. However, we should have slowed down and thoroughly vetted the implications a bill like this would have on our nation.”

Duncan voted in favor of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 on March 4.

Some government and utilities’ offices were closing their lobbies.

Joey Meadors, City of Clinton Public Works Director, said, “As a precautionary measure regarding the current COVID-19 epidemic, we ask that all customers please use our drive-thru window, or our on-line portal, especially if they are experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19 influenza.”

City Utility Payments shut it lobby for cleaning yesterday (March 17).

The Laurens Electric Cooperative announced a lobby closure “to help protect our community from the spread of Covid-19. The drive-through windows will remain open, as will the payment kiosks in Laurens and Mauldin. We encourage members to take advantage of business options that do not increase their exposure to illness:

“· CONTACT US at 1-800-942-3141, or customercare@laurenselectric.com, or via our app.

“· MAKE PAYMENTS by phone, in the app, or online at billing.laurenselectric.com.

“· MANAGE ACCOUNTS via our Member Portal at billing.laurenselectric.com or by using the free LECConnect app.

“Additionally, the co-op has suspended disconnection due to non-payment during this national emergency. Laurens Electric emphasizes that day to day operations will not be interrupted. We are focused on maintaining a healthy workforce, and keeping key personnel — such as line workers and member service representatives — available so that we can continue to provide the excellent service you expect from us.

“Through our national association (NRECA), electric co-ops coordinate with others in the electric sector and the federal government to prepare for and respond to national-level disasters or threats to critical infrastructure. This includes scenarios such as pandemics that could impact the energy workforce. Through this coordination, electric co-ops and government partners focus on actions and strategies that help protect the energy grid, prevent threats that may disrupt electricity service, and develop capabilities that help electric co-ops quickly respond and recover when major incidents impact the grid.”

The Laurens County Hospital (Prisma Health) has instituted visitors’ restrictions, and most elderly-care facilities are on lock-down, allowing limited or no in-person visitation - people over age 70 are considered at highest risk from dying of the COVID-19. The Clinton Rotary Club is shut down, because its meeting place was the Clinton Presbyterian Community. The Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy and community wellness partners were going to have a Lunch & Learn at CPC on March 24, along with a diabetes education event at The Capitol Theater in Laurens, but both have been canceled by the Coronavirus.

Presbyterian College has extended spring break until March 22. Lander University is closed, and on-line instruction has begin. All campuses of Piedmont Technical College are closed; the PTC Commission canceled its March 17 meeting.

PC has suspended all athletics, practices and workouts until at least March 30. The CEOs of the Big South Conference institutions are expected to meet soon to decide on the fate of spring athletics after March 30. The NCAA already has said there will be no spring championships.

PC President Bob Staton said, in a statement, “We will determine by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 whether we resume classes on campus on Monday, March 23 or move to virtual, online instruction in the undergraduate program on that date.”

Since the CDC is recommending no gatherings of more than 50 people, The Faith Community especially has felt the impact of this worldwide pandemic. President Trump declared March 15 a “National Day of Prayer”.

Rev. Blake Harwell, pastor of First Baptist Church, Clinton, said, “When Jesus addressed the question, ‘What does it mean to love our neighbor?’, He told the story of the Good Samaritan. In that story Jesus is clear: we love people whether they are near or far, neat or unkempt, friend or enemy, akin or foreign. In that spirit, our pastoral staff has decided that First Baptist has a responsibility to our broader world (our neighbors) to do our part in helping contain this COVID-19 illness. That's why we have decided to suspend all public meetings at our facility for at least the next two weeks.”

All Wednesday Lenten Services at the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton were cancelled; and Broad Street United Methodist Church canceled its very popular Youth Auction (March 28) and its Wednesday Evening Fellowship.

Broad Street Pastor Steve Keck said, “The Bishop has issued a letter asking the churches not to have meetings unless absolutely necessary. The status of worship service, church activities and meetings will be decided on a week to week basis.”

He advises congregants, “If for some reason you feel uncomfortable about being around others it is okay to stay home and safe. And if for some reason you do not feel well, please stay home and get better.”

DYK?

In the United States, there are 4,060 cases of the Coronavirus - 71 people have died and 73 people have recovered (March 16 numbers). The first U.S. case was in Washington State - a man traveling from China.

In South Carolina, 263 tests have been done and 28 were positive (March 15 figure). The decisions to close public schools affects 780,000 students and 55,000 teachers; many private schools have followed the state’s lead with a temporary closure.

Worldwide, there have been 162,687 people diagnosed with the virus - 6,065 have died and 75,620 have recovered (Johns Hopkins University, March 15).