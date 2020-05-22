A Virtual Forum - June 1

Laurens County GOP Groups to Hold Virtual Candidate Forum.

The Laurens County Young Republicans and the Laurens County Republican Party are co-hosting a candidate forum on Monday, June 1 beginning at 6 p.m.

Candidates and forum organizers will gather at the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The event will be closed to the public but streamed live on Facebook and other social media platforms for anyone to watch live or view the recording later.

“The Coronavirus has altered our way of life for the past few months and made campaigning difficult,” said Brown Patterson, 1st Vice Chair of the Laurens County Young Republicans and the Laurens County Republican Party. “However, we feel it is still essential to offer a platform for the Republican candidates to present themselves to the public.”

Contested races that will be decided at the polls on June 9th include: SC House District 42, Laurens County Sheriff, Clerk of Court, County Council District 2, and County Council District 7. There are also statewide races as well as uncontested races on the ballot. Uncontested candidates have been invited and there will be time scheduled for them to speak as well.

Forum participants will be allowed to provide a short introduction and then respond to a few questions. The schedule will be posted in advance so constituents can tune in at the appropriate time for the races they are interested in.

Candidates confirmed to be attending include:

Clerk of Court:

Mary Lauren Powers

Michelle Simmons

County council 2:

Luke Rankin

County Council 7:

Brenda Stewart

David Tribble

SC House 42:

Melinda Butler (pending)

Doug Gilliam

County Sheriff:

Ricky Chastain

Jarvis Reeder

Don Reynolds

Ted Richardson

“We believe this will be a great opportunity for candidates to communicate their platform to the voters,” said Janice Long, Chair of the Laurens County Republican Party. “We hope people will tune in online or watch the recording later so we can all be informed voters.”

The final schedule of candidate presentations and Q&A will be posted on social media in advance of the forum.

