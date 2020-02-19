Video message: “Don’t tell me what I can’t do. Let me show you what I can do.”

“Can Do” attitude guides efforts of ‘different-abilities’ consumers.

It’s the thing all singers long for - a standing ovation.

The Sinclair Singers accomplished that goal in one of their first public appearances, bright and early last Tuesday morning. After rendering “Do not pass me by, oh, precious Savior,” the four singers were clearly delighted by the standing, applauding audience at the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board’s Annual Breakfast.

The event was the agency’s way of thanking business and community partners that enhance the lives of developmentally challenged and/or spinal and brain injured individuals. Their goal is to work, but after work, then what?

“Each person’s best possible life is different,” the DSNB Executive Director, Jason Tavenner, reminded the audience. To that end, the agency accepts and sends out volunteers and sponsors art therapy. It has completed safety and cosmetic upgrades at its Evergreen Skills Center, to match the look of the Magnolia and Cypress Centers.

Former Board Chairman Sam Stoddard was this year’s recipient of the agency’s highest honor, named for a former director, The Von Sinclair Award. Stoddard has 22 years experience on the board.

“Von Sinclair came to me seeking names to submit to Laurens County Council. I was appointed by Gov. David Beasley. Jason was the finance director when I first came to the board,” Stoddard said. “It’s been a long road. Someday I might be leaving the board but I’ll still be around, a big, tall face in the crowd.”

The 2020 theme is “Focus on Ability.”

“People we support are recognizing more and more of their personal achievements,” Tavenner said.

To make that happen, Tavenner recognized the board and “my team”. That group is responsible for 117 people in 20 locations (residential), 3 day campuses serving 130 people, 509 people served in case-management roles, managing a $12 million annual budget, guiding 280 full- and part-time employees who work on 150 computers, and a program for 50 children in early intervention.

LC DSNB added 12 people to the employment roles this year. The goal is 12 more for next year.

“What is a meaningful day? Work first and a volunteer program; we have six new partners, we go into the community,” Tavenner said “We focus on abilities -- this art work was done by people we support. Art is about expression but there is another layer - fine motor skills. Art teaches communicate, helps with self-esteem and relieves anxiety.”

Bringing updates about the volunteerism program were speakers Dale Satterfield, Laurens County Department of Public Works, with a partnership with Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Office, and Jessica Kellett, of the Kellett and Kids Childcare.

Finally, in the Feb. 11 before-the-work-day event, participants saw a video receiving statewide exposure through the state disabilities and special needs - it features 4 local “differently-abled” workers - and got their daily-dose of inspiration from the Sinclair Singers. Then, everybody stood up, and went to work.