Victim is wounded in leg

Wed, 01/08/2020 - 9:38am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Original report: WLBG
Two arrested in connection with Florence St. shooting.

 

 

Authorities have identified James Morgan Hill, 35, of Harris Springs Road, Cross Hill, as a shooting suspect in a Sunday incident in Clinton.

A victim was found shot in the 200 block of Florence Street, a report said. Hill and an alleged accomplice were arrested early Monday morning.

Hill was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon ($35,000 bond). The victim was wounded in the leg, a report said. 

Also arrested and charged was Edna Victoria Foster, 31, of the 400 block of Jefferson St., Clinton, and bond was set at $5,000 on her charge of accessory after the fact of a felony, a report said. She allegedly drove Hill from the scene of the shooting.

A report said that the victim said he was standing by a car in an argument with a person inside the vehicle. That person allegedly exited the vehicle, hit the victim in the head with a gun, and shot the victim in the leg (upper right thigh). The victim reported that the person then left in a Dodge Charger driven by a woman. After a BOLO, the suspect vehicle was stopped by a Sheriff’s deputy. A report said the assault suspect ran but was caught; the woman drove away but returned. 

Clinton Police took custody of both suspects.

 

 

 

