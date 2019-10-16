Vice-Chair: He was talking down to this council

Northern Area industries insisting on better lawmen response times.

An expanded law enforcement presence in the northern area of Laurens County, and an accompanying call to move the sheriff’s office to a new but unoccupied building near ZF Transmissions, touched off a heated exchange last Tuesday before the Laurens County Council.

ZF’s security director Scott Nelson told the council, “If we have an incident, you are going to be brought to the forefront to answer these questions.”

“These questions,” according to Nelson, would include allowing an 11-minute response time to a stabbing at one northern area industry (Teknor-Apex) and a 16 and a half-minute response time to a shooting at another industry (Yanfeng). “In Dayton, Ohio, it took 32 seconds and 9 were killed,” Nelson said. “In Aurora, Colorado, in 90 seconds, 12 were killed.”

ZF has its own security, but the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office rapid-response team would be needed in a mass shooting inside the sprawling industry, Nelson said. There are 4,000 people working three shifts at ZF Transmissions. Stopping the assemble process costs the German-based business $7,000 a minute.

“After the Las Vegas shooting,” he said, “the FBI kept that area locked down for three months, collecting evidence.”

Nelson said Fire and EMS responses to the industries are good - “We have plenty of shiny fire trucks.” But law enforcement, he said, is operating out of a downtown Laurens headquarters, “where they have a tent inside the building covering their evidence - a tent! ”

Nelson said LCSO has four to six officers per shift covering a county of 752 miles, and a lot of deputies are buying their own equipment.

Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said, just like schools that want SROs (school resource officers), industries could pool their resources and pay a resident-deputy’s salary.

“The sheriff knows the future points of attack. This is why we need your help,” Nelson said.

That was enough for Council Vice-Chairman Joe Wood.

He said, “You are being very unfair. We do the best we can do - how much profit does ZF make?

“We’re doing the best we can. People do these things (mass shootings) every day, in some towns that have millions and millions to spend. Y’all don’t even pay taxes. Y’all pay a fee in lieu of taxes.”

ZF Transmission’s FILOT is $2.5 million a year - about 20% of the total amount Laurens County collects from all industries (the bulk of that money goes to schools).

The State gave Laurens County $900,000 to build a new emergency building in the northern area - it is just yards from ZF’s fortified front gate. But the building is unfurnished and as-yet unoccupied.

Nelson said the Sheriff’s Office should move there. He said the original plan was to have enough space for a deputy, a fire truck and an emergency response vehicle.

That decision, Pitts said, would be up to Sheriff Don Reynolds. “These are elected officials, we don’t run their offices day-to-day,” the chairman said.

Laurens County conducts regular round-table discussions with northern area (Gray Court-Owings-Fountain Inn) industries about their desires for public services - law enforcement, fire and EMS, and public works.

Nelson and two others representing industries left the meeting after their presentation. Later, Pitts said, “Our job is to balance constituent service with the amount to run services. We have to set priorities. All our employees are under-paid, some qualify for assistance because they are below the poverty level, some work two jobs. The Highway Patrol has reduced employees. When they patrol the roads, one trooper covers two counties on the night shift. We want to make Laurens County a safe place to live and work and play.”

Council member Jeff Carroll said, “We were dressed down tonight, but I can take it. We support the sheriff.”

Wood was more forceful, “That man was talking down to this council. It’s the bottom line, we’ve done a wonderful job (developing a 2019-20 budget). He was blaming this council that we didn’t put enough money in the sheriff’s office. But we put all the money we could into the sheriff’s office. We raised the millage the maximum we could (to the rate of inflation - actually, no millage was raised to balance this year’s budget).

“Nobody talks down to me except my daddy.”