Mining operation is under review.

The State is reviewing plans for a mining operation 4 miles northwest of Clinton.

A public notice says the application has been submitted by Specialty Vermiculite, LLC to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control. The site is 1147 Mt. Vernon Church Rd., and a plan has been submitted to restore the tract to grassland. Documents are available for review at:

www.scdhec.gov/environmental-public-notices

The state agency is conducting a technical review. It might conduct a public meeting if there is interest shown. Written comments can be submitted through April 29.

The “Public Notice of Intent To Mine” says, “ Public comments may impact DHEC’s permit decision by giving staff additional information to consider and could also be used when determining specific terms and conditions the company must follow if a permit is issued.”

Information for the Project Manager (written comments, DHEC Application 1-002331) is: Joseph M. Koon, DHEC-BLWM, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201, Phone: (803) 898-1371, e-mail: koonjm@dhec.sc.gov