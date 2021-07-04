Home / Breaking News / Vaccinations are available

Wed, 04/07/2021 - 1:21pm adslogin
By: 
SC DHEC

GET VACCINATED April 8.

 

 

 

Good afternoon Upstate Public Health Partners,

 

We need your help with getting those in the community vaccinated!

 

Thursday, April 8th, DHEC will be hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in 7 out of 11 counties in the Upstate and we want all appointment slots filled.

 

Below are the numbers to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments:

(864) 707-0060 or (864) 707-0061 

 

You can also schedule an appointment by accessing this link: https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov/health/covidvaccinescheduling.

 

Below are all the addresses of each clinic for Thursday, April 8th:

 

Abbeville Health Department

909 W Greenwood St, Suite 2, Abbeville 29620

 

Anderson - DHEC Mobile Clinic @ Generostee Baptist Church

806 Generostee Road, Starr 29684

 

Laurens Health Department

93 Human Service Rd, Clinton 29325

 

Pickens East Pickens Baptist Church

2244 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens 29671

 

Spartanburg VCOM Northside

220 College Street, Spartanburg 29303

 

Spartanburg - DHEC Mobile Clinic @ St Matthews Episcopal Church

101 St Matthews Lane, Spartanburg 29306

 

Union Recreation Center

115 Thomas Street, Union 29379

 

Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church

499 Chestnut Ridge Road

Laurens 29360

 

Please share this information with all community partners. 

 

With your help, we know that we can reach those who want the COVID-19 Vaccine!

 

Sincerely,

 

K'Leasha Liles, Upstate Public Information Officer

Upstate Public Health Region

S.C. Dept. of Health & Environmental Control

Office: (864) 260-4133

220 McGee Road

Anderson, SC 29625

Connect: www.scdhec.gov Facebook Twitter

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

