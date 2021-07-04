Vaccinations are available
GET VACCINATED April 8.
Good afternoon Upstate Public Health Partners,
We need your help with getting those in the community vaccinated!
Thursday, April 8th, DHEC will be hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in 7 out of 11 counties in the Upstate and we want all appointment slots filled.
Below are the numbers to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments:
(864) 707-0060 or (864) 707-0061
You can also schedule an appointment by accessing this link: https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov/health/covidvaccinescheduling.
Below are all the addresses of each clinic for Thursday, April 8th:
Abbeville Health Department
909 W Greenwood St, Suite 2, Abbeville 29620
Anderson - DHEC Mobile Clinic @ Generostee Baptist Church
806 Generostee Road, Starr 29684
Laurens Health Department
93 Human Service Rd, Clinton 29325
Pickens East Pickens Baptist Church
2244 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens 29671
Spartanburg VCOM Northside
220 College Street, Spartanburg 29303
Spartanburg - DHEC Mobile Clinic @ St Matthews Episcopal Church
101 St Matthews Lane, Spartanburg 29306
Union Recreation Center
115 Thomas Street, Union 29379
Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church
Please share this information with all community partners.
With your help, we know that we can reach those who want the COVID-19 Vaccine!
Sincerely,
K'Leasha Liles, Upstate Public Information Officer
Upstate Public Health Region
S.C. Dept. of Health & Environmental Control
Office: (864) 260-4133
Connect: www.scdhec.gov Facebook Twitter