Vaccination Dates in Clinton.

Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy begins providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the public tomorrow (April 20). Upcoming vaccination availabilities - to be scheduled on eventbrite through the PC website @ #Protect PC - will be Thursday, May 6 (1 - 4 pm), May 13, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 10, June 17, and June 24 (11 am - 4 pm).

The Wellness Center is providing vaccine at no charge to individuals who meet criteria for receiving the vaccine. Need-to-know informaton:

-- Vaccine currently available includes: Moderna COVID-19 (2 doses)

-- Select a date and time to sign up for an appointment spot for a first or second dose of vaccine.

-- If you are needing a second dose of vaccine because you already received a first dose, be sure to bring your vaccination card from your first dose with you to the appointment.

-- Unless otherwise specified, all appointments will be at Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy Wellness Center at 307 N. Broad Street in Clinton, SC.

-- Park in the parking lot directly behind the school marked fpr patients, if available. Follow the signs to the Wellness Center and enter through the door near the blue picnic tables.

-- Wear a mask and a short-sleeve short to make giving the vaccine in the upper arm easier.

-- Plan to remain 15 minutes after receiving your vaccine to be observed in case of a reaction.

More Info: 864-938-3930 or e-mail: pcspwellness@presby.edu

The college’s website is presby.edu

https://www.presby.edu/campus-life/protect-pc/covid-19-vaccine/