Prisma Health COVID-19 vaccination site at The Ridge ready to serve the community.

Laurens Mayor proud to partner with the hospital to bring vaccines to the community

LAURENS — In his two years as the Mayor of Laurens, Nathan Senn can rattle off a list of accomplishments that could feather any politician’s cap.

Economic development. New housing. Increased property values.

But the one that makes the Clemson alum and Laurens native most proud is the work the City did with Prisma Health to open a mass vaccination clinic at The Ridge at Laurens, one of the region’s largest community centers and located off of Exchange Street.

“I would say that is my biggest achievement because it has saved lives,” he said.

Staff on the site have administered more than 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it opened on a mild winter morning on February 1, said Jacob Evans, strategic project coordinator for Prisma Health at Laurens County Hospital. However, they want the greater Laurens community to know they can do more.

“A key purpose behind establishing the Laurens vaccination site was to provide local access to the community who may otherwise have to travel an hour or more to find an accessible vaccine location,” Evans said.

The Prisma Health site at The Ridge is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. People can register for their vaccinations directly through myChart at prismahealth.org/vaccine or call Prisma Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-2-PRISMA.

Senn said the site is a benefit for city residents as well as residents in the area because it is centrally located.

“It is a great example of what can be done when everyone chips in and works together,” he said.

